INSYNC Releases the Latest Version of APPSeCONNECT iPaaS Version 4.10.0

https://www.appseconnect.com/appseconnect-2021-q1-release-major-highlights-and-walkthrough/ Kolkata, India, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- INSYNC released the latest version of it’s iPaaS solution – APPSeCONNECT 4.10.0, which is the 2021-22 Q1 release. Updates in this release include New Feature Development & other product Enhancements.INSYNC introduced the Beta Release of APPSeCONNECT Processflow suite in the 2020 Q1 release and continued to add more features in the following quarters.ProcessFlow got upgraded with several noteworthy features for the users in this release, such as Custom Filter Implementation for Dynamic Data Integration. These features will provide users to operate with dynamic data for seamless integration.DesignNew FeaturesCustom Filter Implementation:This feature will provide users with the flexibility to implement Custom Filter that will allow them to integrate dynamic data for specific data integration. This feature will provide the following benefits to the users:1. The feature will help users to integrate scenario-specific business data without hampering original business flow.2. It is allowed to be executed whenever required.3. Execution with a custom filter will generate a specific snapshot with a proper identification icon that will help users distinguish Custom filter-based integration.4. Configuring Custom Filters will not hamper the originally configured Action Filter.Enhancements:APPSeCONNECT had the following enhancements made and issues resolved in this update:1. OP Agent Data Parsing failed.2. Error on selecting Polling as a type in START node.3. For Shared and Installed ProcessFlows, the complete design of the PF doesn’t appear if apps are not added to the organization.4. On Installing Package, Nodes and Node data are not created correctly.5. The lookup section is not displayed correctly in the Deployment Wizard, for the Installed ProcessFlows.6. Execute Button in ProcessFlow designer remains active while Deployment is in Progress.DeployEnhancements:The following additional fixes were made in the Deployment process as well:1. Snapshots of ProcessFlow executed in both On-Premise/Cloud Agents, the Data Log details not displayed properly.2. Errored, execution of Workflow using Self Loop in On-Premise Agent.3. Node-specific Snapshots not opening during Server Response Exception.To learn more about the new and exciting features added to the latest version of APPSeCONNECT head on to:https://www.appseconnect.com/appseconnect-2021-q1-release-major-highlights-and-walkthrough/ Contact Information InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

