Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The New England Center for Children Press Release

Receive press releases from The New England Center for Children: By Email RSS Feeds: The New England Center for Children Appoints Darryl Agostinelli as Chief Technology Officer

Software Industry Veteran to Accelerate and Innovate NECC Technology and ACE

Southborough, MA, June 23, 2021 --(



“The New England Center for Children has a peerless reputation for autism education, and Darryl will bring our technology to that same level of excellence,” said Vincent Strully, Founder and CEO of The New England Center for Children. “Our creation of the CTO position reflects NECC’s serious investment in the growth of our information technology and of the ACE. Darryl combines technical expertise and business acumen to truly understand how to create technology innovation for business advantage.”



Mr. Agostinelli will spearhead technology initiatives in IT infrastructure, automation and cybersecurity, with a particular focus on the ACE ABA Software System. ACE is NECC’s behavior-analytic teaching system that includes more than 2,200 customizable lesson plans and is used by more than 9,000 students and teachers across the United States and in 15 countries.



“I am thrilled to be joining NECC in their important mission of transforming the lives of children with autism,” said Mr. Agostinelli. “Technology today is as much a business imperative as it is an infrastructure issue. The opportunity to innovate, scale and execute the vision of ACE is exciting. I look forward to making technology a force multiplier in NECC’s reach and effectiveness worldwide.”



Mr. Agostinelli was previously founder and principal of Saggio Technologies, a technical consultancy helping clients implement technology solutions for their business problems. Over his two decades of software engineering, Mr. Agostinelli has worked for Microsoft, Razorfish, Dell and Charles Schwab. He is a computer science graduate of Case Western Reserve University.



About The New England Center for Children

The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is a private, nonprofit center providing evidence-based treatment and services for children with autism. Programs include in-home ABA therapy for infants and toddlers, a full-service day school for children age 4-22, and a safe, structured residential program that seamlessly integrates with the day school. NECC also oversees special education classrooms in public schools throughout New England and consults with families around the world. The technology division has patented its curriculum - the Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia (ACE®) ABA Software System – which is used by more than 8,000 learners worldwide.



NECC is committed to diversity and staff professional development, partnering with local colleges to provide on-site graduate training and degrees at little to no cost to the NECC teacher. The result is a growing pool of exceptional teachers trained in best-in-class methodologies, whether they continue their careers at NECC or move on to public schools or private agencies. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org. Southborough, MA, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, announced today it has hired Darryl Agostinelli as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With this new position, NECC will innovate its technology infrastructure to match its world-renowned autism education services while accelerating development of the Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia (ACE®) ABA Software System.“The New England Center for Children has a peerless reputation for autism education, and Darryl will bring our technology to that same level of excellence,” said Vincent Strully, Founder and CEO of The New England Center for Children. “Our creation of the CTO position reflects NECC’s serious investment in the growth of our information technology and of the ACE. Darryl combines technical expertise and business acumen to truly understand how to create technology innovation for business advantage.”Mr. Agostinelli will spearhead technology initiatives in IT infrastructure, automation and cybersecurity, with a particular focus on the ACE ABA Software System. ACE is NECC’s behavior-analytic teaching system that includes more than 2,200 customizable lesson plans and is used by more than 9,000 students and teachers across the United States and in 15 countries.“I am thrilled to be joining NECC in their important mission of transforming the lives of children with autism,” said Mr. Agostinelli. “Technology today is as much a business imperative as it is an infrastructure issue. The opportunity to innovate, scale and execute the vision of ACE is exciting. I look forward to making technology a force multiplier in NECC’s reach and effectiveness worldwide.”Mr. Agostinelli was previously founder and principal of Saggio Technologies, a technical consultancy helping clients implement technology solutions for their business problems. Over his two decades of software engineering, Mr. Agostinelli has worked for Microsoft, Razorfish, Dell and Charles Schwab. He is a computer science graduate of Case Western Reserve University.About The New England Center for ChildrenThe New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is a private, nonprofit center providing evidence-based treatment and services for children with autism. Programs include in-home ABA therapy for infants and toddlers, a full-service day school for children age 4-22, and a safe, structured residential program that seamlessly integrates with the day school. NECC also oversees special education classrooms in public schools throughout New England and consults with families around the world. The technology division has patented its curriculum - the Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia (ACE®) ABA Software System – which is used by more than 8,000 learners worldwide.NECC is committed to diversity and staff professional development, partnering with local colleges to provide on-site graduate training and degrees at little to no cost to the NECC teacher. The result is a growing pool of exceptional teachers trained in best-in-class methodologies, whether they continue their careers at NECC or move on to public schools or private agencies. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org. Contact Information The New England Center for Children

Jeff Arnold

(508) 481-1015 x4034



necc.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The New England Center for Children Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend