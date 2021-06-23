Engage with Leading Experts on Wearable Devices for Remote Diagnostics and Patient Monitoring

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Exploring therapeutic applications of connected on-body devices at Inaugural Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference Boston, USA.

London, United Kingdom, June 23, 2021



The two-day conference will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into on-body devices for monitoring and remote diagnostics, device design considerations, wearables in clinical trials and a future outlook of the industry.



You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:

www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom2



The upcoming virtual conference will cover key topics driving the industry including:



Day One - October 25th



• Bringing medical wearables into people’s homes, Digital Medicine Society

• Connected health value creation, Merck Group

• Wearable remote patient monitoring to explore brain-heart links, Boston University School of Medicine

• Opportunity and challenges of sensor-based digital outcome assessments in neuroscience, Biogen

• On-body biosensors: A human factors development approach, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• Technology and design considerations in developing easy-toadopt user centric digital health products, SureMed Technologies, Inc.

• Wireless implantable sensors for cardiovascular applications, QURA, Inc

• Smart patches for COVID-19 vaccine delivery end efficacy monitoring, Swansea University

• Developing smart on-body sensors via on-skin printing, Penn State University

• Utilising connected devices to combat COVID-19: Case studies, Huma



Day Two - October 26th



• Evolving digital clinical evidence generation: A series of step changes, Janssen R&D

• Night-time scratching and sleep: The use of digital health technology to quantitatively measure key components of atopic dermatitis, Pfizer, Inc.

• Medical grade wearables for continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence, BioIntelliSense, Inc

• Digital Innovation within clinical trials, Aparito

• Cybersecurity considerations for medical devices and digital health solutions, Merck

• When Biosensors Meet Clothing: Truly Wearable Sensors Improve Women’s Cardiovascular Health, BloomerTech

• Digital therapeutics at MedRhythms: Targeting the motor system to improve walking, MedRhythms

• Vibrant Aging: On the Forefront of Connected Health for Seniors, Focus Academy

• ASSIST On the Cutting Edge: Advanced Self-Powered Systems of Integrated Sensors and Technologies, Advanced Self-Powered Systems of Integrated Sensors and Technologies (ASSIST)

• Panel discussion on 'Evolving digital medicine opportunities for connected devices'



Registration is live on the website and a saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 30th June 2021.



Proudly Sponsored by Celanese

About SMi Group:

