Worldwide Discipleship Association

Worldwide Discipleship Association Presents 1-Day Life Coaching Intensive


Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) to present a 1-Day Life Coaching Intensive on July 10 in Atlanta, GA.

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) will present a 1-Day Life Coaching Intensive on July 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ponce Church in Atlanta, GA. Certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer, and coach Sean Hall will lead the intensive.

WDA reports that the intensive will include training sessions, workshops, and a complimentary boxed lunch. Sessions will cover such topics as strategic growth plan creation, handling life coaching clients and appointments, and a step-by-step coaching launch process.

Earlybird registration is now open for $99.99 and will close on July 1. General registration will stay open until the day of the event, and the ticket price will rise to $135. Tickets may be purchased online at disciplebuilding.org.

"My entire life has changed for the better as a result of [Sean’s] mentorship and coaching," said Trey Roth, regarding Sean Hall’s impact and effectiveness as a life coach. "I would not be the person or professional I am today without his significant, positive impact. I respect and trust Sean to no end."

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Contact Information
Worldwide Discipleship Association
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
Contact
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)

