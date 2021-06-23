Worldwide Discipleship Association Presents 1-Day Life Coaching Intensive

Press Releases Worldwide Discipleship Association Press Release

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) to present a 1-Day Life Coaching Intensive on July 10 in Atlanta, GA.

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2021 --(



WDA reports that the intensive will include training sessions, workshops, and a complimentary boxed lunch. Sessions will cover such topics as strategic growth plan creation, handling life coaching clients and appointments, and a step-by-step coaching launch process.



Earlybird registration is now open for $99.99 and will close on July 1. General registration will stay open until the day of the event, and the ticket price will rise to $135. Tickets may be purchased online at disciplebuilding.org.



"My entire life has changed for the better as a result of [Sean’s] mentorship and coaching," said Trey Roth, regarding Sean Hall’s impact and effectiveness as a life coach. "I would not be the person or professional I am today without his significant, positive impact. I respect and trust Sean to no end."



Contact Information Worldwide Discipleship Association

Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)

770-460-1337

www.disciplebuilding.org/

Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)

Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)

770-460-1337



www.disciplebuilding.org/

Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)



