Ryan Lawn & Tree No. 45 on Landscape Management's LM150 List of Largest Landscape Companies for 2021

Ryan Lawn & Tree serves 5 different markets, both Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO Metro, St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, Wichita, KS, and Tulsa Oklahoma, and offers a variety of lawn care services including lawn fertilization, weed control, pruning, tree/stump removal, pest control, plant health care, soil care, landscaping, outdoor lighting, tree planting, as well as lawn irrigation. Merriam, KS, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ryan Lawn & Tree has been named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Landscape Management magazine.The LM150 list, published by national trade publication Landscape Management, represents approximately the top 1 percent of landscape industry companies.Ryan Lawn & Tree ranked forty-fifth on the LM150 for 2021. Ryan Lawn & Tree represents the lone company on the list headquartered in the state of KS. Ryan Lawn & Tree is one of the few employee-owned companies on the list. Of the 150 firms on the list, Ryan Lawn & Tree ranks fifth among non-franchised firms focused primarily on residential offerings.The LM150 is published by Landscape Management and is based on 2020 revenue from landscape profit centers as reported by each company listed. Up by $400 million from last year, the LM150 revenue sets another record at $12.6 billion. Overall, LM150 companies averaged an 8-percent average revenue growth from 2019 to 2020 and project a 12 percent growth in 2021.About Ryan Lawn & TreeRyan Lawn & Tree was founded in 1987 by Larry Ryan. From day one, Larry’s goal has been to set the standard in customer service among lawn care companies.Ryan Lawn & Tree is 100% employee-owned and now has more than 350 full-time associates and graduates from 79 different universities.Ryan Lawn & Tree serves 5 different markets, both Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO Metro, St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, Wichita, KS, and Tulsa Oklahoma, and offers a variety of lawn care services including lawn fertilization, weed control, pruning, tree/stump removal, pest control, plant health care, soil care, landscaping, outdoor lighting, tree planting, as well as lawn irrigation.