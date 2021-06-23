PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Ryan Lawn & Tree
 

Company Overview

Products & Services

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Press Release

Receive press releases from Ryan Lawn & Tree: By Email RSS Feeds:

Ryan Lawn & Tree No. 45 on Landscape Management's LM150 List of Largest Landscape Companies for 2021


Ryan Lawn & Tree ranks in the top 50 largest landscape companies for 2021.

Merriam, KS, June 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Lawn & Tree has been named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Landscape Management magazine.

The LM150 list, published by national trade publication Landscape Management, represents approximately the top 1 percent of landscape industry companies.

Ryan Lawn & Tree ranked forty-fifth on the LM150 for 2021. Ryan Lawn & Tree represents the lone company on the list headquartered in the state of KS. Ryan Lawn & Tree is one of the few employee-owned companies on the list. Of the 150 firms on the list, Ryan Lawn & Tree ranks fifth among non-franchised firms focused primarily on residential offerings.

The LM150 is published by Landscape Management and is based on 2020 revenue from landscape profit centers as reported by each company listed. Up by $400 million from last year, the LM150 revenue sets another record at $12.6 billion. Overall, LM150 companies averaged an 8-percent average revenue growth from 2019 to 2020 and project a 12 percent growth in 2021.

About Ryan Lawn & Tree

Ryan Lawn & Tree was founded in 1987 by Larry Ryan. From day one, Larry’s goal has been to set the standard in customer service among lawn care companies.

Ryan Lawn & Tree is 100% employee-owned and now has more than 350 full-time associates and graduates from 79 different universities.

Ryan Lawn & Tree serves 5 different markets, both Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO Metro, St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, Wichita, KS, and Tulsa Oklahoma, and offers a variety of lawn care services including lawn fertilization, weed control, pruning, tree/stump removal, pest control, plant health care, soil care, landscaping, outdoor lighting, tree planting, as well as lawn irrigation.
Contact Information
Ryan Lawn & Tree
Brady Smith
913-381-1505
Contact
ryanlawn.com

Click here to view the company profile of Ryan Lawn & Tree
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ryan Lawn & Tree
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help