UFirst Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance


New St. Louis insurance agency becomes alliance member.

St. Louis, MO, June 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- UFirst recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

UFirst Insurance Agency was founded in 2021 by owner Bryce Youngberg. The full-service agency – which specializes in auto, home, and life insurance – serves both Missouri and Illinois. UFirst Insurance Agency is located at 3407 S. Jefferson Ave. in St. Louis, Mo.

Youngberg has more than 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, having worked as a producer for one of the largest property and casualty insurance providers in the U.S. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

“As a new business owner, I joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance for its vast resources and extensive support,” said Youngberg. “The independent insurance industry experiences continuous change, and I can confidently rely on the alliance for its expertise to keep me informed and to help me remain successful.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.

For more information about UFirst Insurance Agency, call (314) 390-5551.
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com

