Axiomtek Introduces the AI-Powered Box PC with NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX for 5G and AMR Applications – AIE900A-NX

The AIE900A-NX is purposely designed for smart AI applications, especially for Autonomous Mobile Robotics. Its features include four PoE and an onboard MIPI CSI-2 interface for high-speed video surveillance applications.

As a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. City of Industry, CA, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce the arrival of its advanced edge computing system, the AIE900A-NX. This highly intelligent AI embedded system uses the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform, which has a powerful 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM® v8.2 (64-bit) processor and a 384-core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU. It delivers accelerated computing performance of up to 21 TOPS for running modern AI applications such as computer vision, 3D vision guided robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), automated guided vehicles (AGV) and intelligent roadside units.The AIE900A-NX is equipped with rich, purpose-built features such as an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +60°C and a 12 or 24 VDC power input with ACC Ignition, making it an ideal solution for vehicles, buses and trucks with high operational temperature requirements. It also comes with four PoE and an onboard MIPI CSI-2 interface for high-speed intelligent video surveillance applications.“We are proud of our innovation in the area of AI technologies and our newest embedded system,” said Dave Starrett, Axiomtek USA VP of the Eastern Business Unit. “As an NVIDIA Preferred Partner, Axiomtek has been able to offer highly advanced edge AI solutions in support of a variety of complex applications. Our customers have also enjoyed our engineering services and personalized support for their projects.”For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.As a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



