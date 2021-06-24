Draw a Flower-Themed Illustration and Post It to Social Media - Celsys Opens Its 28th International Illustration Contest

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celsys Inc. Press Release

Celsys opens its 28th International Illustration Contest, inviting submissions from around the world for illustrations on the theme of “Flowers.”

Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2021 --(



28th International Illustration Contest

https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest28/



Celsys regularly holds illustration contests open to the entire world. Illustrations from all across the world are submitted to the contest. In its 27th incarnation, with the theme of My Time to Shine, the contest received over 3,800 strong entries. Starting with this contest, Celsys will also be inviting contestants to submit their timelapse videos so that followers of the contest can enjoy not only the finished work, but also the process of creating the illustration as one piece of content.



The contest aims to support creators around the world and encourage more artists to create illustration. Contest winners will receive prize money and other prizes and have their work shown to a wider audience through various media such as Facebook and Twitter.



28th International Illustration Contest

Submission criteria

Illustrations on the theme Flowers.



・ Both digital and traditional artwork entries are permitted.

・ Submissions may be created with any software/app.



For those who do not own any digital art software, users can try creating their submission with Clip Studio Paint’s free trial, which allows up to six months free use.



Clip Studio Paint is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook devices, so contestants can even create illustrations on their smartphones or tablets.



Note: First time users can apply via the application



Schedule

Submission period: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - Wednesday, July 14, 2021 23:59 (GMT)

Result announcement: Thursday, August 12, 2021 (tentative)



Awards and Prizes

Grand Prize (1 winner)

US$2,000 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD



Runner-up Prize (1 winner)

US$500 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD



3rd - 5th place (3 winners)

US$200 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 5,000 GOLD



6th - 10th place (5 winners)

US$100 cash prize and Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD



Honorable mentions (10 winners)

Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD



Timelapse Prize (10 randomly selected winners)

Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD



How to Enter

Contestants must post their entries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the #cspcontest28 hashtag within the submission period. To enter the running for the Timelapse Award, contestants must use both the #cspcontest28 and #cspcontest28_timelapse when they post their timelapse video entries.



See below for more details on how to enter the contest.

https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest28/



Celsys, Inc.

Celsys continues supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.



Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the illustration, manga and animation production app “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio,” as well as the e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader.”



Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel



Contact:



For media

Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023

e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp



For Companies

Jo Walda

+81-3-3372-3156



https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/



