Press Releases Devart Press Release

Receive press releases from Devart: By Email RSS Feeds: Devart SQL Tools Comes with a Massive Updates

Devart updated their development tool pack for SQL Server - dbForge SQL Tools. The new versions introduced a batch of support and productivity features.

Prague, Czech Republic, June 24, 2021 --(



The most notable updates are:



Azure SQL Managed Instance Connectivity Support.



Options Search and New formatting Profiles added for Schema Compare v5.1, Data Compare v5.1, Data Generator v4.3, Query Builder v3.16, Documenter v1.5.



Schema/Data Synchronization Wizard now includes the Additional Scripts tab that can be used to add additional scripts executed before and/or after data synchronization.



In the updated dbForge Documenter for SQL Server, the Auto-line-break of Long Headings improvement is introduced. The improvement makes the whole name of the document displayed and hence gives you more clarity when working with the database documentation.



Viewing of exact data differences has become more smooth and clear in dbForge Source Control v2.3: tabs of the grid became more informative with more crisp data differences highlighting.



dbForge SQL Complete v6.8 is updated with the support for with inline for Create or Alter Function, Approx_count_distinct, Allow_batch_mode.



The updated dbForge Data Pump v1.6 allows easily migrating table data between your SQL tables and Google Spreadsheets.



dbForge DevOps Automation v1.1 features the following new cmdlets: Class Register-DevartTools, Class Unregister-DevartTools. The cmdlet helps to deactivate any of the tools included in SQL Tools.



To learn more about the recent release, visit https://blog.devart.com/meet-sql-tools-v6-0-with-massive-updates.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Prague, Czech Republic, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software and data providers for most popular database servers, and ALM solutions, has released a new version 6.0 of SQL Tools. The main improvements focused on performance optimization, connectivity advancement, productivity growth, and coding speed optimization.The most notable updates are:Azure SQL Managed Instance Connectivity Support.Options Search and New formatting Profiles added for Schema Compare v5.1, Data Compare v5.1, Data Generator v4.3, Query Builder v3.16, Documenter v1.5.Schema/Data Synchronization Wizard now includes the Additional Scripts tab that can be used to add additional scripts executed before and/or after data synchronization.In the updated dbForge Documenter for SQL Server, the Auto-line-break of Long Headings improvement is introduced. The improvement makes the whole name of the document displayed and hence gives you more clarity when working with the database documentation.Viewing of exact data differences has become more smooth and clear in dbForge Source Control v2.3: tabs of the grid became more informative with more crisp data differences highlighting.dbForge SQL Complete v6.8 is updated with the support for with inline for Create or Alter Function, Approx_count_distinct, Allow_batch_mode.The updated dbForge Data Pump v1.6 allows easily migrating table data between your SQL tables and Google Spreadsheets.dbForge DevOps Automation v1.1 features the following new cmdlets: Class Register-DevartTools, Class Unregister-DevartTools. The cmdlet helps to deactivate any of the tools included in SQL Tools.To learn more about the recent release, visit https://blog.devart.com/meet-sql-tools-v6-0-with-massive-updates.htmlAbout DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/. Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Devart