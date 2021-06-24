PJ Books Presents a New New Diverse Children’s Book "Together With Dad!" Promoting Family and Helping Others

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PJ Books LLC Press Release

Detroit, MI, June 24, 2021 --(



Great news for parents looking for something fun yet educational for their little ones. Rising children’s book author, P.J. Bass has recently launched a new book that teaches about interaction and the significance of literacy, legacy, and family values. Titled “Together With Dad! Andy’s Adventure-Filled Week!” the book has already garnered a stellar 5 on 5-star ratings on Amazon.



The book revolves around a little boy named “Andy.” His favorite part of the day is when he goes out on adventures with his doting dad. Andy’s dad designs these adventures as fun learning sessions so that Andy always has something new to learn but in a playful environment. The book starts with a very excited Andy announcing about a whole week packed with adventures as his dad has promised to him and he is inviting all to join him in his amazing journey.



“It’s a great moment for me to announce the release of my new book ‘Together With Dad! Andy’s Adventure-Filled Week!’ I have been looking to write something new for kids which would be a tad different from other children’s books in the market today. Thus, ‘Together With Dad!’ was born,” stated the author.



Per her statements, the book features social interactions between son and dad, and the story centers around the lovely bond of the father-son duo. “Together With Dad!” tries to teach little kids little things that would matter big time when they grow up.



The book has received amazing reviews on Amazon:



“Great book for kids. My 5-year-old son love this book. He liked the fact he could relate to the little boy in the book Illustrations are amazing. The way the author brought out the child's innocent point of view was so heartwarming. It simply showed a child's love for being with dad.”



“This is a great book! The pictures are colorful and vibrant-quality printing. A great story for Father’s Day!”



“My new book strives to create a cool and playful ambiance where learning would be fun for little kids. I wanted to bring in an environment where it would feel like every chapter is an adventure- where a child will have the thrill of adventure on every page and will also get to learn some new things along the way. I am hopeful, my new book will be able to teach kids something really meaningful and would serve as a small guide in building up their values and ideals. And I am really glad to find our early riders have appreciated this book - I am looking forward to a positive response from other readers too in near future.”



About the author:



A dynamic lady of many parts, P.J. Bass is a vocal advocate of children and women's rights, an entrepreneur, and a children’s book author. She has been a major part of a family-owned child-care business for more than 3 decades and it’s the experience that inspired her to write books for children. “Together With Dad! Andy’s Adventure-Filled Week!” is her latest book. Additionally, the author has a clothing line that promotes 'fueling purpose" for children and its readers. She believes everyone should be aware of their purpose in life and strive to fulfill it to the best of their abilities. P.J. donates 5% of sales to Firstbook.org, a leading social work organization that provides books and educational resources to programs and schools working for children from lower-income families all across Canada.



PJ Bass

248-864-5633



pjbassbooks.com



