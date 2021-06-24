

Company Overview Products & Services Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Ryan Lawn & Tree Press Release

Receive press releases from Ryan Lawn & Tree: By Email RSS Feeds: Ryan Lawn & Tree Named to "Lawn & Landscape Top 100" for 2021

Ryan Lawn & Tree ranked forty-fourth on the 2021 Lawn & Landscape Top 100 list, making the list for the twelfth consecutive year. Ryan Lawn & Tree represents the lone company on the list headquartered in the state of KS.





Every year, Lawn & Landscape publishes a Top 100 list showcases the largest lawn and landscape companies in North America by revenue.



Ryan Lawn & Tree ranked



“What the Ryan Lawn & Tree team accomplished last year was amazing,” says Roy Heinbach, CFO of Ryan Lawn & Tree. “2020 was a difficult year for many, both professionally and personally. However, as employee-owners, we all came together and persevered to deliver excellent results. Last but not least we want to thank our customers for their trust in Ryan and for allowing us to continue creating and maintaining their beautiful lawns."



The Top 100 list published by Lawn & Landscape is based on 2020 revenue from landscape profit centers as reported by each company listed. Companies on the list earned a combined revenue of $11,946,406,908 in 2020, which is an increase of $903,598,872 or 8.2 percent compared to 2019. Companies on the list also reported total employment of 116,252, compared to 112,101 from the year earlier. The list includes companies from thirty-three states and three firms in Canada.



About Ryan Lawn & Tree



Ryan Lawn & Tree was founded in 1987 by Larry Ryan. From day one, Larry’s goal has been to set the standard in customer service among lawn care companies.



Ryan Lawn & Tree is 100% employee-owned and now has more than 350 full-time associates and graduates from 79 different universities.



Ryan Lawn & Tree serves 5 different markets, both Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO Metro, St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, Wichita, KS, and Tulsa Oklahoma, and offers a variety of lawn care services including lawn fertilization, weed control, pruning, tree/stump removal, pest control, plant health care, soil care, landscaping, outdoor lighting, tree planting, as well as lawn irrigation. Merriam, KS, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ryan Lawn & Tree has been named one of the largest landscape companies in North America by Lawn & Landscape magazine.Every year, Lawn & Landscape publishes a Top 100 list showcases the largest lawn and landscape companies in North America by revenue.Ryan Lawn & Tree ranked forty-fourth on the 2021 Lawn & Landscape Top 100 list, making the list for the twelfth consecutive year. Ryan Lawn & Tree represents the lone company on the list headquartered in the state of KS.“What the Ryan Lawn & Tree team accomplished last year was amazing,” says Roy Heinbach, CFO of Ryan Lawn & Tree. “2020 was a difficult year for many, both professionally and personally. However, as employee-owners, we all came together and persevered to deliver excellent results. Last but not least we want to thank our customers for their trust in Ryan and for allowing us to continue creating and maintaining their beautiful lawns."The Top 100 list published by Lawn & Landscape is based on 2020 revenue from landscape profit centers as reported by each company listed. Companies on the list earned a combined revenue of $11,946,406,908 in 2020, which is an increase of $903,598,872 or 8.2 percent compared to 2019. Companies on the list also reported total employment of 116,252, compared to 112,101 from the year earlier. The list includes companies from thirty-three states and three firms in Canada.About Ryan Lawn & TreeRyan Lawn & Tree was founded in 1987 by Larry Ryan. From day one, Larry’s goal has been to set the standard in customer service among lawn care companies.Ryan Lawn & Tree is 100% employee-owned and now has more than 350 full-time associates and graduates from 79 different universities.Ryan Lawn & Tree serves 5 different markets, both Kansas City, KS and Kansas City, MO Metro, St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, Wichita, KS, and Tulsa Oklahoma, and offers a variety of lawn care services including lawn fertilization, weed control, pruning, tree/stump removal, pest control, plant health care, soil care, landscaping, outdoor lighting, tree planting, as well as lawn irrigation. Contact Information Ryan Lawn & Tree

Brady Smith

913-381-1505



ryanlawn.com



Click here to view the company profile of Ryan Lawn & Tree

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ryan Lawn & Tree