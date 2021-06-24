Labrador Publishing’s John Layne Wins Top Honors for Two Western Fiction Novels at the 12th Annual American Book Fest International Book Awards

Press Releases Labrador Publishing Press Release

Labrador Publishing is proud to announce that author John Layne won two of the three top spots in the American Book Fest 2021 International Book Awards (IBA) Fiction: Western Category.

American Book Fest announced the winners and finalists of the 2021 International Book Awards on June 18, 2021. Gunslingers: A Story of the Old West (second edition) took home the top honors in the Fiction: Western category while Red River Reunion by John Layne was named a finalist in the same category. Both books are published by Labrador Publishing, a boutique publisher located in Connecticut.



Over 400 winners and finalists were announced in over 90 categories. Awards were presented for titles published in 2019, 2020 and 2021.



Christine Baker, president of Labrador Publishing said of Layne’s win, “Labrador Publishing is incredibly proud of John’s work, and recent win. His work stands on its own as a solid representation of Western Fiction and we couldn’t be prouder to present his novels to readers worldwide.”



John Layne, author of both books said, “I'm honored to join the ranks of so many fabulous and talented authors that have won this prestigious award.”



Jeffrey Keen, president and CEO of American Book Fest said this year’s contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results. Keen said of the awards, “The 2021 results represent a phenomenal mix of books from a wide array of publishers throughout the world. With a full publicity and marketing campaign promoting the results of IBA, this year’s winners and finalists will gain additional media coverage for the second half of 2021.”



