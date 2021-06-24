Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Xitron Press Release

Xitron Partner Printware Installs 1,000th Navigator Digital Front End

DFE Drives Printware’s iJetColor™ Classic, NXT, Pro and Pro 1175 Envelope Presses

Ann Arbor, MI, June 24, 2021 --(



“Printware and Xitron have a long history of co-development, going back to our Platestream CTP systems, which were popular in the early 2000’s,” said Tim Murphy, President of Printware. “As we began our transition to high-speed inkjet with the iJetColor Classic a few years ago, our close relationship with Xitron’s team resulted in advanced color management capabilities for a variety of inkjet print heads, including those from Memjet and HP.” In 2020, the iJetColor Pro 1175P with Navigator DFE was voted Printing United Alliance’s Product of the Year in the digital press category, and Navigator DFE was awarded the Intertech™ Technology award.



“We’re extremely pleased with the success of Navigator DFE in the market,” said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “Printware’s implementation played a critical role in our development of Memjet and HP FI-1000 printhead-based systems. Ultimately, it became the basis on which we built a DFE compatible with the most productive printheads available today.” Navigator DFE drives systems based on printheads from Kyocera, XAAR, Konica-Minolta, Epson, Ricoh, and Toshiba, in addition to Memjet and HP. It supports drive electronics from Meteor Inkjet (also a Global Graphics company), GIS, and DPS. More information can be found at www.xitron.com/navigator-dfe and www.ijetcolor.com.



About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from several industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC. Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.



About Printware

Ann Arbor, MI, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC and the developer of the Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, and Printware - a print industry leader in prepress and digital solutions, are celebrating the 1000th installation of Xitron's Navigator DFE. Developed to drive Printware's extensive line of high-speed inkjet envelope presses from the iJetColor family, the iJet Color-branded Navigator DFE provides Printware's customers with brand color matching and the industry leading ColorBoost technology to optimize color fidelity at high production speeds.

Contact Information
Xitron
Bret Farrah
734-913-8080
www.xitron.com

Bret Farrah

734-913-8080



www.xitron.com



