The Excellence Collection’s Excellence Playa Mujeres Voted Tripadvisor’s 2021 Best All-Inclusive Resort in North/South America and the Caribbean

The high-end, all-inclusive hospitality brand is recognized by Tripadvisor’s annual awards in several categories for most of its properties.

Miami, FL, June 24, 2021 --(



Being among Tripadvisor’s Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best is an indication that a property is in the top 1% of the world’s highest-rated hotels. For 2021, The Excellence Collection is recognized for four of its properties throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic. The brand’s placements in the annual awards are:



Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice 2021 - World’s top 1%



Excellence Playa Mujeres - Mexico



#1 All-Inclusive - Mexico



#3 All-Inclusive - World



#3 Romance - Mexico



Beloved Playa Mujeres - Mexico



#19 All-Inclusive - Mexico



#22 Romance - Mexico



Excellence Punta Cana - Dominican Republic



#13 All-Inclusive - Caribbean



#15 Romance - Caribbean



Excellence El Carmen - Dominican Republic



#17 Romance - Caribbean



In addition to the aforementioned distinctions, two other properties from The Excellence Collection, Finest Playa Mujeres and Excellence Oyster Bay, have received the platform’s Travelers' Choice® Award for 2021.



“We are honored to once again be placed on TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards, especially the Best of the Best list. Of course, these distinctions would not be possible without the Bespoke Service our hard-working staff provides to all of our guests. We love what we do at The Excellence Collection, and we strive to provide experiences of Infinite Excellence to our guests, who choose to be part of our growing family year after year,” expressed Domingo Aznar, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for The Excellence Collection.



Diego Osorio

305-842-7215



www.theexcellencecollection.com



