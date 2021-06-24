Infosec IQ Security Awareness Training Wins 2021 Telly Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

Three cybersecurity education series recognized for video and animation excellence.

Madison, WI, June 24, 2021 --(



“We've made it our mission to breathe life and fun into stale, compliance-driven security awareness training," said Joanna Beer, Infosec VP Content. "Whether informative, entertaining or humorous, Infosec prides itself on producing captivating security education content that piques interest and keeps viewers engaged so they develop the skills to be cyber-safe at both work and home."



This year's Telly Awards recognize the design achievements of these Infosec IQ training series:



Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games - first-of-its-kind awareness training combines the magic of the popular gamebook series and the power of experiential learning with player-driven scenarios, rewards and captivating animation



Four Gold, Silver and Bronze Tellys including recognition for:

- Corporate training

- Use of animation

- Immersive/mixed reality for instruction and training



Choose Your Own Adventure Security Awareness Games were also recognized this week by the Globee IT World Awards as Gold Winner for Achievement of the Year in Video.



Need to Know Season 2: Power Up - modern, animated security awareness training to entertain and educate



5 Gold, Silver and Bronze Tellys including recognition for:

- Online education and discovery series

- Use of animation

- Use of motion graphics/design



Wild Wild Net - common cyber threats personified as Wild West cyber bandits



Three Silver and Bronze Tellys including recognition for use of animation



"Knowing Infosec was selected a winner from over 12,000 Telly Award entries this year is a huge honor," said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "What makes us even prouder is receiving twelve awards - the most in a single year by a security education provider. Our team is already developing the next seasons of security awareness training games and videos, and we can't wait to share them with our customers throughout the year."



About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.



About the Telly Awards

Kate Rodgers

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



