Versatile Haitian American Singer Songwriter Natalie Jean Receives 6 Nominations in the 2021 Josie Music Awards

Kensington, MD, June 24, 2021 --(



Artist of The Year – Multi-Genre, Vocalist of The Year Multi-Genre, World Artist of The Year, World Vocalist of The Year, Musical Achievement of The Year – “Not Over You” (Natalie Jean/Rory Gardiner), and Social Impact Song – “I Told You No.”



Natalie Jean is a Haitian singer/songwriter that specializes in Americana music. She can sing in English, French, Spanish and Creole. Natalie Jean has been nominated for and won many awards for her music. Most recently, she won Outstanding Songwriting Achievement for her song “I Told You No” in the Great American Songwriting contest. In 2020, she received 12 nominations at the Josie Music Awards, in which she won “World Artist of The Year.” She has also won two gold medals at the Global Music Awards.



Natalie does not follow any guidelines or rules when she writes her music. She utilizes a vast array of genres when writing, trying to break down the barriers that usually constrict Americana musicians. She stays true to herself writing and singing from her heart and soul, trying to create music that makes a difference, music that people can take to heart and feel connected to.



Some of Natalie Jean’s biggest musical influences are Elvis Presley, Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Celine Dion, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.



Contact Information Natalie Jean Music

Natalie Jean

240-676-3430

Natalie Jean

240-676-3430



http://www.natalie-jean.com



