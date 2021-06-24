Loveforce International Launches a Rising House While Billy Ray Charles Begins Running from the Night

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On Friday, June 25th, Loveforce International will launch two new digital singles and host an e-book giveaway in their honor.

Santa Clarita, CA, June 24, 2021 --(



The new digital single by Billy Ray Charles “Running From The Night” is an upbeat, Alternative R&B Pop song. The plot focusses on the quest to find love in the heart of the cold city. The music, rhythms and beat propel the story forward.



The new digital single “Reggaeton House Rising,” is the first new song by The Loveforce Collective in a while. It’s an upbeat, slamming jam. It’s danceable, as you would expect of any song that mixes two different genres of dance music, Reggaeton and House.



Loveforce International will host a giveaway of the e-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 1. The book is a sampler of seven different writings from three different authors. There are stories about playful spouses, a Columbine disciple, a spider, revelations resulting from a shopping trip, and Big Foot. There is also a poem and a series of quotes about God.



“We’ve got two upbeat songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Just in time for the first full weekend of Summer!” He continued.



The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively on Friday, June 25th only. The two digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





