a1qa is Among the Offline Attendees at MWC Barcelona 2021

This summer, a1qa’s reps are sharing QA expertise and the benefits of QA for business at the global telecom conference.

Lakewood, CO, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- During 28 June – 1 July, IT players from across the world are assembling at the MWC 2021 in Barcelona to talk about top telecom trends and how 5G will hit the IT ecosystem in the near future. This time, the a1qa team is attending the tech conference offline while discussing how to ensure business resilience with QA.

Within mobile telecommunications at issue, the congress welcomes renowned speakers talking about ways to smoothly introduce telecom innovation and address the challenges with ease. Returning to real-life networking, the a1qa team is about to share what role QA plays in the relevant telecom topics of deploying 5G, devising 6G, distributing IoT, and many more.

Alongside actionable discussions, MWC involves a digital exhibition where IT reps are presenting their skills, knowledge, and services. There, at booth №2O22, the a1qa team is up to exchange QA expertise, discuss software testing issues, and unveil how QA helps achieve desired business outcomes.

"With the global impact of 5G, how to drive growth and create more value to win mindshare? Come and join us at MWC where the a1qa experts will answer all your questions on how to boost the quality of IT products and also reveal top practices to enhance CX through software testing," added Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa.

About a1qa

a1qa is an 18+ year software testing company. By providing a full range of QA and software testing services, a1qa has served 800+ clients, including enterprises from the F500 list, across telecom, BFSI, eHealth, and other industries. While constantly nurturing the QA arsenal at 10+ in-house CoEs and R&Ds, a1qa helps worldwide companies deliver high-quality software while accelerating time to market, saving QA costs, increasing overall performance, and bringing other business and operational benefits.

Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320

United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

