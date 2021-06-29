The Bluetooth Bluefy Web Application of PNN Soft; One Year of Updates

Press Releases PNN Soft Press Release

PNN Soft Software development company created Bluefy Bluetooth Browser for iOS users. The app is available on iPhone, iPad platforms, and macOS. The company constantly monitors new software trends. PNN Soft's dedicated IT teams ensure a stable solution and efficient development of the Bluefy application.

Before you talk about how far the developers have progressed in the upgrade of the Bluefy app, you should learn about it, if this has not already happened. Today, the app has hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. Bluefy is a mobile web BLE browser for iOS users. Thanks to the capabilities of API and Bluetooth technology, users can create custom settings for connected devices.



Since the beginning of 2020, developers have been painstakingly working on updates. To date, developers continue to update the application. They performed language localization when translating into 14 languages, including English. In addition, they have implemented special features for web developers in the Bluefy browser. These features of the application were developed to provide developers with the opportunity to create web solutions that will work on all iOS devices. Bluefy solutions include wireless connection of the website to third-party devices. This is a great opportunity for Internet of Things technologies.



What are the main features provided by the application:

- High-quality web browser with high functionality;

- Connection support for various devices;

- Ability to handle disconnection and reconnection;

- The extensive functionality of the advanced features of the application;

- Up-to-date environment for software developers;

- Security of sensitive data.



