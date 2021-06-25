ASIX Launches AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution

Press Releases ASIX Electronics Corp. Press Release

Using ASIX AX58200 AxRobot EtherCAT slave servo drive modular design to effectively reduce the motor drive board PCB space and hardware design cost for each robotic arm joint.

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 25, 2021 --(



The AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot solution uses AxRobot servo drive modular design with AX58200 EtherCAT slave controller SoC to effectively reduce the motor drive board PCB space and hardware design cost for each robotic arm joint. Using EtherCAT Daisy-Chain network topology technology to communicate between AxRobot controller and AxRobot servo drive modules, all robotic arm joints can be easily wired together in sequence. It provides the simplest network wiring in each robotic arm joint and reduces the difficulty of equipment maintenance.



Normally, the collaborative robots are equipped with force sensors skin to obtain external contact forces information for realizing the Human-Robot Collaboration functionalities. AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot solution needs not be equipped with extra expensive force sensors skin, and supports the external forces assisted controller for realizing the collaborative robot functionalities. While detecting sudden external forces collision events, it can stop the operation of the robotic arm in an emergency and send out error alarm messages to ensure the personal safety of nearby operators.



Contact Information ASIX Electronics Corp.

Allan Chou

88635799500

https://www.asix.com.tw

Allan Chou

88635799500



https://www.asix.com.tw



