One Week Left to Nominate a Therapeutic Riding Center to Receive a Barn-Boosting Prize Package — Deadline June 30, 2021

Boulder, CO, June 25, 2021 --(



To nominate a center, visit hopeinthesaddle.com/page/tack-room-makeover and briefly explain why the center you’ve chosen deserves to win. The winning therapeutic riding center will be selected by Hope in the Saddle, Nutrena and Tractor Supply based on the overall appeal of the entry. The 2020 winner of the Tack Room Makeover was State University of New York Cobleskill’s Therapeutic Horsemanship program.



The winning center will be announced July 21, 2021. They will receive a prize package from Hope in the Saddle, Nutrena and Tractor Supply valued at $1,500. The prize package includes 1,000 pounds of Nutrena Horse Feed, a $500 gift certificate to Tractor Supply, feed consult with a Nutrena equine nutrition expert, custom barn sign, Hope in the Saddle jacket and more. The nominator of the winning center will also receive a prize package.



“Therapeutic riding centers truly make an amazing difference for so many,” says Lauren Feldman, Hope in the Saddle’s program manager. “This contest allows us to give something back to those who give so much.”



The contest is now open and will run until June 30, 2021. For more information and to enter, go to hopeinthesaddle.com/page/tack-room-makeover.



About Equine Network LLC’s Hope in the Saddle

The Equine Network’s membership services are designed to entertain, support, and inform the equine community, and include unique tech-enabled services for horse owners, live equestrian competitions, innovative content, and engaging digital experiences.﻿ The Equine Network also offers a valuable channel for marketing solutions through well-known equine industry information platforms—including Hope in the Saddle—that reach more than 3 million individuals and 600-plus leading companies. Learn more at equinetwork.com



The mission of Hope in the Saddle is to share some of the most meaningful and important stories to emerge from the equestrian world—stories of how our relationships with horses can help us overcome life’s toughest challenges. If you'd like to share your story, visit HopeInTheSaddle.com.



About Cargill

Cargill’s 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center. For more information on Nutrena Feeds, visit Nutrenaworld.com.



About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.



Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.



To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Contact:

Lauren Feldman, Hope in the Saddle program manager

Lauren Feldman

661-373-3879





