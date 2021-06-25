Peninsulators Northwest Joins the Northwest Carpenters Union

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Peninsulators Press Release

Peninsulators Northwest, has become a signatory member of the Northwest Carpenters Union. Peninsulators Northwest is the first window covering subcontractor in the state of Washington to join the Union.

The Northwest Carpenters Union (NWCU) currently represents more than 27,000 members in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming who are changing the industry. With 140 years of history and experience, we are devoted to strengthening the lives of our members, preparing the next generation of carpenters, and building a stronger future for all the communities we serve. NWCU provides the education, training, partnerships, and collaboration that guarantee not just stability, but growth and boundless opportunity in an ever-changing industry. Tukwila, WA, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Today, Peninsulators Northwest, a leader in the sales and installation of commercial window coverings, announced that it has become a signatory member of the Northwest Carpenters Union. This agreement between the two parties went into effect June 1, 2021 and further solidifies Peninsulators’ dedication to supporting its employees by providing them with competitive wages, benefits, training, security and safety.Founded in 1985, Peninsulators has long served many of the leading technology companies in Silicon Valley and expanded to serve these companies in the Seattle region with the opening of their Northwest division in 2016. In addition to installation, the Company provides its clients with engineering, design and maintenance services.“We are thrilled to welcome Peninsulators Northwest to the Northwest Carpenters Union,” said Organizing Director Juan Sanchez, “We work hard to ensure our members have opportunities to put their skills to work for companies that have a high standard for workmanship, safety, quality and professionalism — and Peninsulators Northwest exceeds our expectations in all categories — we could not be more excited to welcome them to our family."Before this agreement was signed, the window covering niche was not specifically claimed by the Union, which left room for ambiguity in interpreting Article 6 of the Master Union Agreement. Now that this agreement stands, any General Contractor who is a member of the Union must only subcontract out work to other members within the Union. If the General Contractor chooses to work with a Non-Union window covering subcontractor, they will be charged a penalty for each hour worked on the jobsite by a Non-Union employee – thus, increasing the incentive to work directly with Peninsulators Northwest as the solo signatory member.As it currently stands, Peninsulators Northwest is the only window covering subcontractor signatory to the Union in the state of Washington.Business Development Manager for Peninsulators Northwest, Sam Blair stated, “As the first window covering subcontractor to join the Northwest Carpenters Union, we look forward to seeing this agreement positively impact not only our field employees, but our General Contracting partners by way of equal and fair pricing – further building upon our foundation of integrity and equality.”About PeninsulatorsWith an extensive history in providing superior service, Peninsulators has escalated the window coverings industry thanks to its innovative thinking, engineering, reliability and experience. With offices in four locations and 100+ employees covering the West Coast, Peninsulators’ team of experts are ready to help you find the solution for your unique project. No project is too small, no job is too difficult. From motorized shades, to exterior solutions, and fully automated buildings - Peninsulators can do it all.About The Northwest Carpenters UnionThe Northwest Carpenters Union (NWCU) currently represents more than 27,000 members in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming who are changing the industry. With 140 years of history and experience, we are devoted to strengthening the lives of our members, preparing the next generation of carpenters, and building a stronger future for all the communities we serve. NWCU provides the education, training, partnerships, and collaboration that guarantee not just stability, but growth and boundless opportunity in an ever-changing industry. Contact Information Peninsulators

Stephanie Haisley

831-601-4538



https://www.peninsulators.com



