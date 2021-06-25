Mavim Announces iMprove: A Power Automate Connector

Press Releases Mavim Press Release

Today, Mavim announces the launch of iMprove, a Microsoft power automate connector, built to empowers organizations to create and re-use all process-related content through Power Automate workflows, PowerApps and Azure DevOps.

The launch of the Mavim Power Connector provides a way for users to connect their accounts and leverage a set of prebuilt actions and triggers to build their apps and workflows. “Resilient processes drive cost savings and increase customer value but leveraging process content throughout the organization can be time-consuming and error-prone,” says Chief Product Officer at Mavim, Wouter Jan de Baan. “The Mavim iMprove connector empowers organizations to create and re-use all process-related content (such as process flows, goals, KPI’s, risk, controls, people, supporting technology) through Power Automate workflows, PowerApps and Azure DevOps. With the Mavim iMprove connector, you will be able to unlock the value in your processes and turn your transformation vision into value.”



Mavim’s cloud software makes use of open standards for integration with third party applications, enabling simple adoption into any company’s technology stack. The connector is available in the following products and regions:



· Logic Apps, standard. All Logic App regions except the following: Azure Government regions, Azure China regions, US Department of Defense (DoD)



· Power Automate, premium. All Power Automate regions except the following: US Government (GCC), US Government (GCC High), China Cloud operated by 21Vianet, US Department of Defense (DoD)



· Power Apps, premium. All Power Apps regions the following: US Government (GCC), US Government (GCC High), China Cloud operated by 21Vianet, US Department of Defense (DoD)



Mavim iMprove: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/connectors/mavimimprove/?utm_source=pr.com&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=mavimimprove



Caroline Broms

617-812-7287



www.mavim.com



