Firstat Nursing Services, a Coronado Homecare Nurse Agency Publishes Guide on Ways to Support a Loved One with In-Home Skilled Nursing

“All people want to take good care of family, particularly when they need full-time care and attention. If keeping an aging or ill family member at home is a priority, it’s nice to know there’s help,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services. Skilled nursing care can provide expertise when you need it most.



Here are 3 ways to support a loved one with professional in-home skilled nursing services.



Qualified Medical Expertise - Often, the day-to-day medical care required to support a loved one at home is complex. With various medications and dosage amounts, wound care, and injections, keeping organized can be a challenge. Bringing in a medically trained expert is a smart way to ensure a complicated care regime is followed properly and with the guidance of a trained professional. With part-time and full-time availability, it’s easy to customize a visitation plan that works to fit your needs.



Build Confidence with Safe Independence - For aging seniors, physical decline can be emotionally draining, and in some cases, even dangerous. With the right guidance from an in-home skilled nurse, loved ones can learn how to mitigate reduced mobility, building confidence in their abilities. There’s peace of mind for concerned family members in having a trained professional available who understands these realities and is prepared to help a loved one face each new challenge with grace, not resentment or anger.



Encourage Positivity and Happiness - Supporting a family member with a complicated disease like Alzheimer’s or dementia requires full-time attention. Despite trying to provide a comfortable, upbeat environment, family members often show fatigue, making it tough to be positive and optimistic. Bringing in a visiting nurse a few days a week offers renewed optimism, a well-deserved break, and a new sense of energy at home.



People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com



About Firstat Nursing Services

Linnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.



Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.



Firstat Nursing Services

Linnea Goodrich

411 Camino del Rio South, Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92108

619-220-7600

https://firstatofsandiego.com/



