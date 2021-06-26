CloudApper Safety Named Top OSHA Recordkeeping Software by Trust Radius

Press Releases CloudApper Safety Press Release

CloudApper Safety, the OSHA recordkeeping software, was ranked as a Top Software on TrustRadius in EHS software category.

Atalanta, GA, June 26, 2021 -- TrustRadius is considered as one of the most trusted review site for business technology. Optimized for content quality and data integrity, they help buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews.

So far to date, CloudApper Safety has a rating score of 9.6 out of 10.0 on TrustRadius. Within the products in the EHS software category, CloudApper Safety has been able to receive the second highest number of total user reviews. Factors assessed by reviewers in EHS software range from functionality to ease of use, product quality, customer support and value for money. They are also asked to rate how likely they would be to recommend the solution to others.

About CloudApper Safety

CloudApper Safety is a robust OSHA recordkeeping software that helps companies establish a safer workplace without the administrative burden. The easy-to-use mobile app for OSHA recordkeeping and workplace injury and illness enables employees to log incidents, accidents, near misses, and observations with ease and wherever these events are noticed. The application makes it very easy to comply with safety standards to avoid penalties and lower operational costs.

Shaon Shahnewaz

(678) 203-4268



https://www.cloudapper.com/workplace-health-and-safety-compliance-software/



