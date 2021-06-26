Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AviAl Bikes Press Release

Avial's Commuter e-Bike is Built Like an Aeroplane

A wide range of rear hub motors with power from 250 to 1000W and a universal mount for removable batteries with the capacity from 14 to 24.5Ah allows you to customize this Commuter e-Bike, that is equipped with a resilient, lightweight and durable frame both for day-to-day trips to work and for riding to the countryside on the weekend.

Helsinki, Finland, June 26, 2021 --(



Along with the 6061-aluminum alloy, which has already become classic for bicycle frames manufacture, there are much stronger aviation alloys 2024 and 7075, which are used in the manufacture of aircraft fuselages and wings. These alloys have the best Fatigue Strength figures, which allows aircraft components to withstand significant dynamic and vibration loads. But these alloys have one characteristic – it is difficult to bend and weld them. The affordable Avial Commuter e-Bike frame, developed by the Avial Bikes start-up team, is made from these aviation alloys and the Hybrid glue-rivet technology is used to connect the components, just like in the aviation industry.



Hybrid glue-rivet technology is a sustainable technology that protects both the environment and workers. Compared to welding, there are no high requirements for the preparation of the surfaces of the workpiece, there is no light radiation, vapors and sparks, no thermal stresses arise at the junction point, there is no need to re-heat the frame after welding to restore the strength properties of the aluminum alloy to the T6 state, and workers in production do not need any special skills. At the same time, the joint obtained with the help of Hybrid glue-rivet technology is not less strong than the welded one, and during long-term operation, it is always possible to visually control its quality.



The latest version of the affordable Avial Commuter e-Bike frame weighs up to 3 kg and is designed for cyclists up to 120 kg (260 lbs.). An important difference of the patent-pending frame developed by the Avial Bikes team is that when using modern aircraft alloys 6061 and 7075, and the Hybrid glue-rivet technology, the spatial structure of the frame is not only light and strong, but also quite elastic, commensurate with analogs made of steel. As a result, such a frame effectively dampens small vibrations that occur when driving on dirt roads and provides greater ride comfort.



Baruch Dorfman

+7 928 470 99 37



https://avialbikes.com



