Stellar Speakers Cast (Early Confirmations) at Global Transmission’s Virtual Conference on Transmission Infrastructure Investment US

Global Transmission is organizing its virtual conference on Transmission Infrastructure Investment on July 28-29, 2021.

In the keynote panel, Genevieve Shiroma, Commissioner, California PUC and Carrie Zalewski, Chairman, Illinois Commerce Commission will share the plans for promoting transmission investment in their respective states. Craig Glazer, VP, PJM and Jeffery Billinton, Director, California ISO will discuss their transmission plans and priorities for the next few years. Shawn E. Schukar, President, Ameren Transmission will share the utility's plans for advancing transmission development in the country. Rob Gramlich, ED, Americans for Clean Energy Grid and Julia Frayer, MD, London Economics International will discuss the needs and challenges in the transmission investment sector. Stuart Nachmias, President, Con Ed Transmission and Sharon Segner, VP, LS Power will share their experience and possible measures to boost competition in the electric transmission.



At the session on financing grid investments, they will be joined by Jennifer Rodgers, Sr VP, WAPA, Trey Ward, CEO, Direct Connect Development and Ali Amirali, Sr VP, Starwood Energy Group. Michael Reed, Director, Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, Ahmed Mousa, T&D Manager- Utility of the Future, PSE&G and John D. McDonald, Smart Grid Business Development Leader, GE Grid Solutions will share their expertise on investing in grid enhancing technology. Jason Burwen, Interim CEO, US Energy Storage Association Energy Storage will lead discussions on the relevance for energy storage as large-scale renewable energy is added to the grid. The session on cybersecurity will be led by Tom Alrich, Co-leader, Energy Sector, US Dept. of Commerce.



The two-day virtual event will focus on presentations and panel discussions to understand evolving industry structures, assess challenges and identify potential solutions for financing the next wave of transmission development in the US. The conference will highlight the policies and regulations needed to boost investment. It will present network plans of leading utilities and priorities and perspectives of RTOs/ISOs. The conference will also highlight the experience with competitive bidding.



