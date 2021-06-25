PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Sencore

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Sencore: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Sencore Releases First-of-Its-Kind ATSC 3.0 Transcoder


Sencore Releases First-of-Its-Kind ATSC 3.0 Transcoder
Sioux Falls, SD, June 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product that adds to their extensive portfolio of ATSC 3.0 broadcast solutions. The new Sencore TXS 3800 is a powerful transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like formats, for reuse and retransmission in existing cable, translator and MVPD systems.

The TXS 3800 is a dense terrestrial transcoder, capable of transcoding up to 4 ATSC 3.0 services in a single chassis. Video features include MPEG-2 and H.264 compression, along with down-scaling, transrating and caption conversion. Audio is transcoded to either AC-3 or AAC and service names are mapped into standard TVCT format. Once transcoded, all elements are packaged into an MPEG transport stream and output as traditional MPEG/IP for downstream use.

As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue to expand, broadcast, cable and MVPD providers are constantly looking for innovative new products to help them manage these new workflows. The TXS 3800 is the perfect companion to seamlessly integrate ATSC 3.0 signals into existing signal paths with minimal impact to architecture and processes.

As with all Sencore products, the TXS 3800 is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers. To download the full datasheet, view features and product specifications or request a demo, visit www.sencore.com
Contact Information
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
Contact
www.sencore.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sencore
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help