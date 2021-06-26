Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Opening in Macanta Community Near Castle Rock

Castle Rock, CO, June 26, 2021 --(



Toll Brothers at Macanta is an exclusive, amenity-filled community featuring luxury, estate homes just minutes away from every convenience. This resort-style community includes a collection of single- and two-story estate homes ranging from 2,900 to 4,200 square feet with pricing starting in the low-$800,000s.



“The fully-decorated Shavano model home is a must-see for prospective home buyers, showcasing the latest in interior and home design trends,” said Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers Colorado. “This home also highlights our incredible Toll Brothers craftsmanship and array of personalization options available to our buyers.”



The Shavano model home’s impressive covered entry and two-story foyer with turned stairs reveal the expansive great room, dining room, and desirable covered porch beyond. The well-equipped kitchen is complete with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a huge walk-in pantry. The majestic primary bedroom suite is highlighted by dual walk-in closets and a deluxe bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, linen storage, and private water closet. Central to a generous loft, secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets.



The beautiful, varied terrain of Macanta showcases stunning mountain views and miles of trails that link to regional trails for maximum outdoor enjoyment. The community is located within the well-ranked Douglas County School District, and conveniently located near I-25, Castle Pines, Main Street Parker, Castle Rock, and the Lincoln light rail station.



Other features of Toll Brothers at Macanta include a clubhouse with pool, event garden, fitness center, and three play areas; beautiful nearby outdoor recreation sites including Castlewood Canyon State Park, Salisbury Equestrian Park, and the Pinery Country Club; and convenient shopping at Park Meadows and Southlands Malls.



The Toll Brothers at Macanta community is located north of Castle Rock and east of I-25, near Crowfoot Valley Road and Sapphire Point Boulevard. The sales office and model home are located at 3633 Salud Lane, Castle Rock, 80108. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-386-3500.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.



2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. Castle Rock, CO, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has opened its professionally-decorated model home in its new Toll Brothers at Macanta community north of Castle Rock in the Macanta master plan. The stunning Shavano model home design is now open to the public for tours.Toll Brothers at Macanta is an exclusive, amenity-filled community featuring luxury, estate homes just minutes away from every convenience. This resort-style community includes a collection of single- and two-story estate homes ranging from 2,900 to 4,200 square feet with pricing starting in the low-$800,000s.“The fully-decorated Shavano model home is a must-see for prospective home buyers, showcasing the latest in interior and home design trends,” said Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers Colorado. “This home also highlights our incredible Toll Brothers craftsmanship and array of personalization options available to our buyers.”The Shavano model home’s impressive covered entry and two-story foyer with turned stairs reveal the expansive great room, dining room, and desirable covered porch beyond. The well-equipped kitchen is complete with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a huge walk-in pantry. The majestic primary bedroom suite is highlighted by dual walk-in closets and a deluxe bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, linen storage, and private water closet. Central to a generous loft, secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets.The beautiful, varied terrain of Macanta showcases stunning mountain views and miles of trails that link to regional trails for maximum outdoor enjoyment. The community is located within the well-ranked Douglas County School District, and conveniently located near I-25, Castle Pines, Main Street Parker, Castle Rock, and the Lincoln light rail station.Other features of Toll Brothers at Macanta include a clubhouse with pool, event garden, fitness center, and three play areas; beautiful nearby outdoor recreation sites including Castlewood Canyon State Park, Salisbury Equestrian Park, and the Pinery Country Club; and convenient shopping at Park Meadows and Southlands Malls.The Toll Brothers at Macanta community is located north of Castle Rock and east of I-25, near Crowfoot Valley Road and Sapphire Point Boulevard. The sales office and model home are located at 3633 Salud Lane, Castle Rock, 80108. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-386-3500.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend