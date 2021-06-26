PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette to Begin Enrolling for Fall


Allegro Academy's Early Enrollment for Fall 2021 Classes begins July 19th. Sign up today to receive early access to classes and special discounts.

Sarasota, FL, June 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With Summer at Allegro in full swing, the administrators of Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette are already thinking up a brand new curriculum for the Fall 2021 semester. Most notably, these classes include a totally re-designed Introduction to Music class and a Russian-speaking "kolokolchik" class. Both will cover the basics of music theory, as well as an introduction to singing, movement, and recognizing musical instruments. Classes are eligible for students ages 5 - 7, and will be open for early enrollment on July 19th. Both courses will begin on August 11th, so mark your calendars and get ready to learn with Allegro Academy's Introduction to Music and Kolokolchik courses.
Contact Information
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

