Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette to Begin Enrolling for Fall

)-- With Summer at Allegro in full swing, the administrators of Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette are already thinking up a brand new curriculum for the Fall 2021 semester. Most notably, these classes include a totally re-designed Introduction to Music class and a Russian-speaking "kolokolchik" class. Both will cover the basics of music theory, as well as an introduction to singing, movement, and recognizing musical instruments. Classes are eligible for students ages 5 - 7, and will be open for early enrollment on July 19th. Both courses will begin on August 11th, so mark your calendars and get ready to learn with Allegro Academy's Introduction to Music and Kolokolchik courses.