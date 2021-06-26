PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Allegro Music Academy Open Enrollment


Allegro Music Academy continues enrolling new students for private and semi-private instruction.

Sarasota, FL, June 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over the last 25 years, Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette has become a staple in the Sarasota and Manatee communities. In post-pandemic times, Allegro is back and better than ever, offering summer camps, enrichment courses, and re-opening enrollment for new students.

Lessons are offered online or in-person on a private, semi-private, and small group basis. Instructors are university-trained, and qualified to teach over fifty different instruments including violin, voice, piano, and guitar. Many are multi-lingual, and have experience teaching students of absolutely every age and skill level.

For more information on what Allegro has to offer, call them today at 941-358-8511 or visit them online at www.allegromusicacademy.com
Contact Information
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

