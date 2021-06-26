Allegro Music Academy Open Enrollment

Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Allegro Music Academy continues enrolling new students for private and semi-private instruction.

Sarasota, FL, June 26, 2021



Lessons are offered online or in-person on a private, semi-private, and small group basis. Instructors are university-trained, and qualified to teach over fifty different instruments including violin, voice, piano, and guitar. Many are multi-lingual, and have experience teaching students of absolutely every age and skill level.



Over the last 25 years, Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette has become a staple in the Sarasota and Manatee communities. In post-pandemic times, Allegro is back and better than ever, offering summer camps, enrichment courses, and re-opening enrollment for new students.

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



ww.allegromusicacademy.com



