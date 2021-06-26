Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FocalCXM Press Release

Receive press releases from FocalCXM: By Email RSS Feeds: FocalCXM Announces Partnership with Coveo to Improve Search Experiences in Life Sciences Industry

Chantilly, VA, June 26, 2021 --(



FocalCXM is focused on empowering customer-facing teams for Life Sciences companies in Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Commercialization processes, and related technologies (Salesforce/Veeva). Using Coveo’s Relevance Cloud™, FocalCXM will be able to help solve a growing challenge within enterprises.



There is an abundance of structured and unstructured information within large enterprises that are distributed across databases, portals, document repositories, and training systems - among others. This makes it difficult for employees, partners, and customers to easily find the right information at the right time.



As an example, a large pharmaceutical company could be using Veeva Vault for its content repository, Salesforce Service Cloud’s Knowledge Management, Microsoft SharePoint as the internal portal and another product/service for internal employee training. With the number of sources and the complexity of data formats, it can be challenging for enterprise users to find relevant information efficiently.



By leveraging Coveo, FocalCXM is now able to create a unified search experience that is continuously learning by understanding both the content as well as the intent of the person. Coveo can help employees get the most relevant answers to their questions and access to information quickly at the time of need.



The same relevant experience is also applicable to scientific content presented to physicians. Based on a recent study from global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, 28 percent of physicians attributed a lack of personalized, relevant content or inappropriate channels as a cause for their dissatisfaction in their interactions with pharmaceutical companies.



“To provide lifesaving resources, Life Sciences deals with an extraordinary amount of information as well as complex laws and regulations. We are excited to partner with FocalCXM to bring relevant experiences to the industry, providing the right information when it’s needed,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “Coveo’s Relevance Cloud platform powered by AI matches intent with relevant results so users can spend less time searching and more time taking action.”



“With a strong product such as Coveo and our experience in Life Sciences, we are confident that we can truly deliver delightful search experiences to our customers and solve impactful industry specific use cases,” said Adi Buddhavarapu, CEO of FocalCXM.



For more information visit https://www.coveo.com/en/industries/healthcare



About FocalCXM

FocalCXM is a Software Product Development Services company with a portfolio of innovative SaaS Software and Services to streamline CRM/CX processes for enterprises worldwide. With a laser focus on specific industries, FocalCXM is passionate about collaborating with customers and partners and solving specific problems; one process at a time.



About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for Ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.



Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.



Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.



Contact :

Highwire PR

Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1-418-263-1111 Chantilly, VA, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- FocalCXM, a Software Product Development Services company, announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership with Coveo, a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, to help Life Sciences companies improve employee and customer facing search experiences.FocalCXM is focused on empowering customer-facing teams for Life Sciences companies in Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Commercialization processes, and related technologies (Salesforce/Veeva). Using Coveo’s Relevance Cloud™, FocalCXM will be able to help solve a growing challenge within enterprises.There is an abundance of structured and unstructured information within large enterprises that are distributed across databases, portals, document repositories, and training systems - among others. This makes it difficult for employees, partners, and customers to easily find the right information at the right time.As an example, a large pharmaceutical company could be using Veeva Vault for its content repository, Salesforce Service Cloud’s Knowledge Management, Microsoft SharePoint as the internal portal and another product/service for internal employee training. With the number of sources and the complexity of data formats, it can be challenging for enterprise users to find relevant information efficiently.By leveraging Coveo, FocalCXM is now able to create a unified search experience that is continuously learning by understanding both the content as well as the intent of the person. Coveo can help employees get the most relevant answers to their questions and access to information quickly at the time of need.The same relevant experience is also applicable to scientific content presented to physicians. Based on a recent study from global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, 28 percent of physicians attributed a lack of personalized, relevant content or inappropriate channels as a cause for their dissatisfaction in their interactions with pharmaceutical companies.“To provide lifesaving resources, Life Sciences deals with an extraordinary amount of information as well as complex laws and regulations. We are excited to partner with FocalCXM to bring relevant experiences to the industry, providing the right information when it’s needed,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “Coveo’s Relevance Cloud platform powered by AI matches intent with relevant results so users can spend less time searching and more time taking action.”“With a strong product such as Coveo and our experience in Life Sciences, we are confident that we can truly deliver delightful search experiences to our customers and solve impactful industry specific use cases,” said Adi Buddhavarapu, CEO of FocalCXM.For more information visit https://www.coveo.com/en/industries/healthcareAbout FocalCXMFocalCXM is a Software Product Development Services company with a portfolio of innovative SaaS Software and Services to streamline CRM/CX processes for enterprises worldwide. With a laser focus on specific industries, FocalCXM is passionate about collaborating with customers and partners and solving specific problems; one process at a time.About CoveoWe believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for Ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.Contact :Highwire PRCoveomedia@coveo.com+1-418-263-1111 Contact Information FocalCXM

Adithya Buddhavarapu

703-868-6393



focalcxm.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FocalCXM Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend