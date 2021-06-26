Cape Cod Author Announces New Book

Press Releases Waquoit Wordsmith Press Press Release

The book is available as an e-book and has just been released in print. It is available for purchase on most digital platforms. It is available as an e-book on all digital platforms and as a print version. Falmouth, MA, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "Enter Through the Crawlspace" has just been published by Waquoit Wordsmith Press. The work of fiction by Cape Cod author Lavinia M. Hughes is a perfect summer read and is a compilation of 20 short stories about neglected houses that talk, time travel that turned out to be not as much fun as the time traveler imagined, how a village dealt with a post-apocalyptic invasion, an alien up for a promotion, a shopping trip to another planet, a cursed cell phone, an entrance into a time warp, a rogue robot, a magical camera, a werewolf's experience in the human world, a cautionary tale about an autonomous ship, a vampire struggling to make ends meet in modern-day Massachusetts, and an old fashioned ghost story with a surprise ending.The book is available as an e-book and has just been released in print. It is available for purchase on most digital platforms. It is available as an e-book on all digital platforms and as a print version. Contact Information Waquoit Wordsmith Press

