Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solutions for Association Management,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Solutions for Association Management, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Controversies & Conversations Symposium Remains Virtual for 2021

Over 50 leading experts return to lead discussions at this 2-day virtual event managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc.

Rolling Meadows, IL, June 28, 2021 --(



Attendees take part in ongoing discussions – along with expert faculty and participating clinicians – on current trends and state-of-the-art techniques in cutaneous and aesthetic surgery. The Symposium format offers quick presentations with time for live discussion. Controversial issues will be presented at the start of each discussion, then faculty members present their views prior to panel commentary on their presentations. Following is an open, vigorous attendee discussion led by the Course Directors. Both the faculty, as well as members of the audience, are encouraged to challenge each other’s opinions in a lively, no holds barred discussion.



“Controversies is such an innovative fresh concept, even though it has been going for such a long time,” said past attendee Greg Goodman, MD. “The audience always seemed to know as much as the speakers. Such a rare privilege to be involved in such a high-class event."



For over 25 years, Controversies & Conversations has provided lively discussion for dermatologists, laser and aesthetic surgeons, ophthalmologists, oculoplastic surgeons, residents/fellows and other healthcare personnel. Sharing of ideas and challenging peers in an unbiased forum with open dialogue on ideas and strategies that will enhance procedures and outcomes is encouraged. The virtual format of the 2021 Symposium, taking place on August 13 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM EST and August 14 from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM EST, allows attendance from the comfort of homes and offices without any travel required. Hot topic sessions this year include:



– Scars: What Have We Learned and Where Are We Going?

– COVID–19 Vaccines: How They have Changed Our Practices

– RF Microneedling: State of the Art

– Feminine Rejuvenation

– Practical Protocols for Managing Vascular Complications from Filler in Your Office

– Muscle Toning and Strength



"If you do anything in dermatology or laser / cosmetic surgery, you will find the latest trends at this Symposium. With over 60 speakers giving succinite presentations, it is a time capsule of awesome information," said past attendee Joe Niamtu, MD.



Attendees will have five uninterrupted opportunities to interact with industry representatives. Supporters and exhibitors include:

– Allergan

– Artic Fox

– Cutera

– Cynosure

– Galderma

– R2 Technologies

– SkinBetter Science

– Sciton



View the full agenda and faculty list at https://www.skincarecontroversies.com/program and register at https://skincarecontroversies.com/registration.



About the Controversies & Conversations Symposium

Controversies & Conversations in Laser & Cosmetic Surgery, an Advanced Symposium, managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc. (SAMI), is an annual educational opportunity that benefits all levels of skincare professionals interested in cutaneous and cosmetic surgery. The event offers an intimate setting to discuss and debate the latest development in lasers, devices and cosmetic procedures. Learn more at https://skincarecontroversies.com.



Facebook: Skincare Controversies

Twitter: @ControversiesMD

Instagram: @skincarecontroversies

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/controversies-conversations-in-laser-and-cosmetic-surgery

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyE296xre6HQeob7acIenRg Rolling Meadows, IL, June 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The aesthetic skincare industry’s must-attend event, Controversies & Conversations in Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Symposium, is back for its second virtual meeting. Registration is now open for the 2-day virtual event on August 13-14 under the direction of Kenneth A. Arndt, MD, and Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC, along with Associate Directors Murad Alam, MD, MBA, R. Rox Anderson, MD, and Ashish Bhatia, MD.Attendees take part in ongoing discussions – along with expert faculty and participating clinicians – on current trends and state-of-the-art techniques in cutaneous and aesthetic surgery. The Symposium format offers quick presentations with time for live discussion. Controversial issues will be presented at the start of each discussion, then faculty members present their views prior to panel commentary on their presentations. Following is an open, vigorous attendee discussion led by the Course Directors. Both the faculty, as well as members of the audience, are encouraged to challenge each other’s opinions in a lively, no holds barred discussion.“Controversies is such an innovative fresh concept, even though it has been going for such a long time,” said past attendee Greg Goodman, MD. “The audience always seemed to know as much as the speakers. Such a rare privilege to be involved in such a high-class event."For over 25 years, Controversies & Conversations has provided lively discussion for dermatologists, laser and aesthetic surgeons, ophthalmologists, oculoplastic surgeons, residents/fellows and other healthcare personnel. Sharing of ideas and challenging peers in an unbiased forum with open dialogue on ideas and strategies that will enhance procedures and outcomes is encouraged. The virtual format of the 2021 Symposium, taking place on August 13 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM EST and August 14 from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM EST, allows attendance from the comfort of homes and offices without any travel required. Hot topic sessions this year include:– Scars: What Have We Learned and Where Are We Going?– COVID–19 Vaccines: How They have Changed Our Practices– RF Microneedling: State of the Art– Feminine Rejuvenation– Practical Protocols for Managing Vascular Complications from Filler in Your Office– Muscle Toning and Strength"If you do anything in dermatology or laser / cosmetic surgery, you will find the latest trends at this Symposium. With over 60 speakers giving succinite presentations, it is a time capsule of awesome information," said past attendee Joe Niamtu, MD.Attendees will have five uninterrupted opportunities to interact with industry representatives. Supporters and exhibitors include:– Allergan– Artic Fox– Cutera– Cynosure– Galderma– R2 Technologies– SkinBetter Science– ScitonView the full agenda and faculty list at https://www.skincarecontroversies.com/program and register at https://skincarecontroversies.com/registration.About the Controversies & Conversations SymposiumControversies & Conversations in Laser & Cosmetic Surgery, an Advanced Symposium, managed by Solutions for Association Management, Inc. (SAMI), is an annual educational opportunity that benefits all levels of skincare professionals interested in cutaneous and cosmetic surgery. The event offers an intimate setting to discuss and debate the latest development in lasers, devices and cosmetic procedures. Learn more at https://skincarecontroversies.com.Facebook: Skincare ControversiesTwitter: @ControversiesMDInstagram: @skincarecontroversiesLinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/controversies-conversations-in-laser-and-cosmetic-surgeryYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyE296xre6HQeob7acIenRg Contact Information Solutions for Association Management, Inc.

Michele Schaede-Guy

847-871-4800



http://www.skincarecontroversies.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Solutions for Association Management, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend