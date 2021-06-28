Georgetown Plein Air 2021 - Painting Event and Art Exhibit/Sale

Press Releases Georgetown Heritage Center Press Release

For more information regarding this event, please contact the Georgetown Heritage Center at (303) 569-0285, email hccoordinator@georgetowntrust.org, or visit GeorgetownHeritageCenter.org. Georgetown, CO, June 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Georgetown Heritage Center & Cultural Arts Program is pleased to present their fourth annual Plein Air event in vintage, picturesque Georgetown on July 30 and 31, 2021. A charming town of colorful Victorian buildings ringed by mountain views, Georgetown has long been a favorite of artists. Join us for this painting event in the summer mountain air.Over twenty artists from Colorado and beyond participate in this outdoor event. On Saturday, July 31 from 12:30 to 2:00pm, watch the artists at work during the Quick Draw event, when artists have ninety minutes to produce a painting along 6th Street.Artworks created during the two-day event will be displayed at the Georgetown Heritage Center gallery and are available for sale following the painting event from August 1 through 15. The Opening Reception for the exhibit will be Saturday, July 31, 6:00 to 8:00pm. All art lovers welcome.The Georgetown Heritage Center is a recently restored 1874 schoolhouse at 809 Taos Street and is the perfect retreat location for a day of mountain views and creative inspiration. This is a place to celebrate our past, exhibit and practice traditional crafts and fine arts, hear lectures, enjoy live performance, and hold meetings and conferences. The space is available to rent for any of these activities. The Cultural Arts Program and Heritage Center are part of the Georgetown Trust or Conservation and Preservation, Inc., a Colorado non-profit, IRS 501(c)(3) corporation.For more information regarding this event, please contact the Georgetown Heritage Center at (303) 569-0285, email hccoordinator@georgetowntrust.org, or visit GeorgetownHeritageCenter.org. Contact Information Georgetown Heritage Center

Morgan Hamatake

303-569-5180



georgetowntrust.org



