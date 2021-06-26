TFC&H Co. - Retailer That is Serving Up New Trends

Press Releases TFC&H Co. Press Release

TFC&H Co. is based in the United States but has an international reach with its fashion-forward designs that are unique to the company alone.

Indianapolis, IN, June 26, 2021 --( Indianapolis, IN, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TFC&H Co. started as your average dropshipping company, they sourced products from heavy saturated markets, but realized the competition was fierce. TFC&H Co. needed a way to make them stand-out. The owner, a Veteran of the United States Army, decided to try her hand at designing her own products and creating her own brands using print on demand companies. She created brands such as TSWG (Tough Smooth Well Groomed) for men, Petty Clothing for women and teens, and Teacher's Pet for kids along with many others. TFC&H Co. boasts new designs bi-weekly if not weekly. TFC&H Co. was established in 2019 and has constantly added to their product collection and now has over 2,000 products and is constantly growing; along with their own designs, they also sell current market styles. They sell high end to average end clothing, shoes and products including home decor to hair wigs & extensions. They are looking to storm the market as a direct to consumer retailer and business to business wholesaler. Contact Information TFC&H Co.

Tieasha Boozer

317-661-1223



https://tieflyclothing.com



