Scientology Network Unites with the World to Combat Drug Epidemic in International Day Against Drug Abuse Marathon

The pandemic brought about a rising tide of drug overdoses and drug-related violent crimes. The marathon is dedicated to reversing this trend, focusing on raising awareness of the devastating effects of drugs and the inspiring ways people across the globe, armed with facts, fight back with solutions.



On December 7, 1987, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared June 26th the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The day expresses the UN’s determination to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse. Supported each year by individuals, communities and various organizations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs present to society.



The marathon event (beginning 9 a.m. ET) includes:



- Voices for Humanity, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills;



- PSAs to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use; and



- The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look into the true dangers of drugs - from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns.



See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



