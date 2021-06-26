Alfa Chemistry Diversifies Supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for Pharmaceutical Preparation

Press Releases Alfa Chemistry Press Release

Alfa Chemistry recently announces to have diversified its plentiful supply of varieties of active pharmaceutical ingredients, which could be used for pharmaceutical preparation.

New York, NY, June 26, 2021



API refers to the biologically active component of a drug product, either in the form of tablet or capsule, thus API molecules have many chemical functional groups. All the drugs are made up of two central components, namely, APIs and pharmaceutical excipients.



“The ever-growing demand for innovative medicines naturally leads to an increasing demand for efficient and effective management of APIs manufacturing. In such a case, our management has decided to diversify and upgrade our supply of APIs, trying to bring the best quality, high purified chemicals to our customers,” says the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry.



APIs may exist in the form of liquids, powders, crystals, and based on different sources, APIs can be categorized into synthetic chemical API, biotechnology API (traditional fermentation API and modern biotech API), natural API, with each type obtained by chemical synthesis, biotechnology, or plant extraction.



As for now, Alfa Chemistry offers a variety of synthetic chemical APIs which can be used in the pharmaceutical preparation, which are listed as below:



- Donepezil

- Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride

- Lenalidomide

- Parecoxib Sodium

- Rivaroxaban

- Tofacitinib Citrate

- Tamoxifen Citrate

- Epalrestat

- Edaravone



All APIs at Alfa Chemistry are strictly QC assessed so that high quality is guaranteed. Technique documents such as COA are also provided. In addition to APIs, Alfa Chemistry also offers pre-formulation drug discovery, formulation and process development, custom synthesis, and scale up services. Please visit the website: https://www.alfa-chemistry.com/ to learn more.



About Alfa Chemistry

