RX8111CE RTC Module from Epson Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Future Electronics is featuring Epson’s RX8111CE Ultra-Low-Power RTC Module in this month’s edition of Sense Connect Control.

The RX8111 is an ultra-low-power RTC with a I2C interface that comes in very small package sizes. These modules feature a built-in frequency-adjusted 32.768kHz crystal, battery switchover functions and a time-stamp function that logs and stores the real time and wake-up function to wake up the MCU/SoC. The RX8111CE consumes 100nA for a significant reduction in current consumption, which makes it possible to use a smaller, more cost-effective secondary battery or capacitor.



To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/epson-electronics-america-rx8111ce-ultra-low-power-rtc. To see the entire portfolio of Epson products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, a go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics for engineers. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.



Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, June 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring an ultra-efficient RTC Module from Epson in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.The RX8111 is an ultra-low-power RTC with a I2C interface that comes in very small package sizes. These modules feature a built-in frequency-adjusted 32.768kHz crystal, battery switchover functions and a time-stamp function that logs and stores the real time and wake-up function to wake up the MCU/SoC. The RX8111CE consumes 100nA for a significant reduction in current consumption, which makes it possible to use a smaller, more cost-effective secondary battery or capacitor.To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/epson-electronics-america-rx8111ce-ultra-low-power-rtc. To see the entire portfolio of Epson products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, a go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics for engineers. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

