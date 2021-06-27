Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shufti Pro Press Release

Receive press releases from Shufti Pro: By Email RSS Feeds: Shufti Pro Has Been Nominated for the Nordic Startup Awards 2021

Shufti Pro has been nominated yet again for an award - the Nordic Startups Award Season 2021.

This award is the Nordic version of the Global Startup Awards - the biggest independent startup-ecosystem competition. The mission of this competition is to find, recognize and connect the future-shapers of the digital age from all around the globe.



Shufti Pro has been providing AI-based digital identity verification services to its clients worldwide since its inception in 2016. The company is globally acclaimed for providing fully automated customer identity verification, business authentication, and anti-money laundering screening services with an accuracy rate of 98.67% - that too in less than a minute. Because of constant innovation, cutting-edge technology, and highly satisfied customers, Shufti Pro has become an emergent leader in the global IDV market.



While Shufti Pro is headquartered in London, it has regional offices in Sweden, Cyprus, Ukraine, and Dubai, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for its digital IDV service.



The nomination for the Nordic Startup Award adds to Shufti Pro’s winning streak this year. The company recently made its way into the World’s 100 Most Innovative CyberTech Companies For Financial Services in 2021 and has also expanded its services into the world’s biggest economies, including the USA, China, Russia, and the UK. Adding to the list, Shufti Pro also bagged the Product Leader Award 2020 and the Happiest Customer Award 2021 for acquiring a customer satisfaction rate of 92%.



“To say that we are honoured and delighted for being nominated in the Nordic Startups Award 2021 would be an understatement,” commented CEO and Co-founder of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung. “As a startup, we expanded our operations to a global scale and secured 500+ clients within a span of three years.”



This alone speaks volumes about the efforts Shufti Pro has been making to provide seamless digital identity verification services for its global clients.



The Grand Finale of the Nordic Startup Awards, which will be held in February 2022, will feature some of the most important startup ecosystem players, such as active investors, startups, corporates, and government representatives, all selected from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Public voting and regional announcements are set to open on 2nd August.



For more information on Shufti Pro, visit www.shuftipro.com



About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based IDV services have one of the highest rates of accuracy and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations. Do you require verification services for your customer base too?



Damien Martin

+4401225290329



shuftipro.com



