Hydrogen Industrial Series by Wisdom Events

After the grand success of the 2nd edition of the Global Hydrogen Industrial Series in January this year, Wisdom is delighted to present the 3rd edition this July, to be hosted in two phases.

London, United Kingdom, June 28, 2021



The events invite key stakeholders in the entire hydrogen and fuel cell industry value-chain to uncover the potential of hydrogen, discuss the latest advancements, and identify the opportunities to generate new revenue. Delivered as a multi-stream conference (virtually) and live across different time zones, each event offers a great opportunity to deepen your understanding of the market and grow your professional network right from the comfort of your home/office.



Expert Speakers



The events will count each on 15+ expert speakers from well-known organisations like:



Europe Summit: European Commission, Toyota, Gas Infrastructure Europe, Vattenfall, Port of Amsterdam, ENI, Cellcentric, Thuga, Hydrogen Europe, Q8 Research and many more.



North America Summit: Hyzon Motors, Enagás, Renewable Hydrogen Alliance, Canadian Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association, Southern Company Gas, ZeroAvia, Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium, SunLine Transit Agency, New Flyer Industries and many more.



Key topics - Europe

- European and National Strategies Towards Hydrogen Market Integration

- Hydrogen Production Strategies and Joint Ventures Projects in Europe

- Expanding Key Hydrogen Business Applications and Market Use in Energy Sector

- Mobility Transformation of the Future: Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicles Applications

- Cutting Edge Technology Advancements: Linking Together the Hydrogen Value Chain Players



Key topics - North America

- Going Green – Utilizing Green Hydrogen to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

- Prospects for building a hydrogen energy infrastructure

- Latest Developments in Hydrogen Storage Systems and Technology

- Hydrogen Safety Concerns: Codes, Standards and Considerations

- Hydrogen Revolutionizing the Mobility Sector

- Hydrogen Fuel Cells – Powering the Road and Railway Passenger Transport

- The Role of Hydrogen in Decarbonizing Maritime & Port Operations

- Next-Gen Hydrogen-Powered Homes



