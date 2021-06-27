QUASA Has Released an Unusual Game DayQ

Press Releases Quasagroup Press Release

At DayQ you are a freelancer and you can try on the roles of many professions. No registration, no installation: https://quasa.io/dayq.

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, June 27, 2021



In this game you are a freelancer and try on the roles of many professions.



No registration, no installation: https://quasa.io/dayq



The sandbox game DayQ for freelancers allows you to:



- try on the roles of many professions;

- to gain knowledge about interaction with the customer / client;

- test yourself as a freelancer or representative business;

- to understand at what point the freelancer "sags" during development of a deal;

- learn to find profitable projects, keeping the balance between work and rest.



Features of the game:



- easy and addicting gameplay;

- non-linear plot;

- without registering;

- real cases and scenes;

- 20 professions.



Slava Vasipenok

+79037975980



https://quasa.io



