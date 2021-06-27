PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
QUASA Has Released an Unusual Game DayQ


At DayQ you are a freelancer and you can try on the roles of many professions. No registration, no installation: https://quasa.io/dayq.

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, June 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a freelancer?

In this game you are a freelancer and try on the roles of many professions.

No registration, no installation: https://quasa.io/dayq

The sandbox game DayQ for freelancers allows you to:

- try on the roles of many professions;
- to gain knowledge about interaction with the customer / client;
- test yourself as a freelancer or representative business;
- to understand at what point the freelancer "sags" during development of a deal;
- learn to find profitable projects, keeping the balance between work and rest.

Features of the game:

- easy and addicting gameplay;
- non-linear plot;
- without registering;
- real cases and scenes;
- 20 professions.

Good luck.
Contact Information
QUASA
Slava Vasipenok
+79037975980
Contact
https://quasa.io

