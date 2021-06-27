QUASA Has Released an Unusual Game DayQ

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, June 27, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a freelancer?
In this game you are a freelancer and try on the roles of many professions.
No registration, no installation: https://quasa.io/dayq
The sandbox game DayQ for freelancers allows you to:
- try on the roles of many professions;
- to gain knowledge about interaction with the customer / client;
- test yourself as a freelancer or representative business;
- to understand at what point the freelancer "sags" during development of a deal;
- learn to find profitable projects, keeping the balance between work and rest.
Features of the game:
- easy and addicting gameplay;
- non-linear plot;
- without registering;
- real cases and scenes;
- 20 professions.
Good luck.