Innovation and Inclusivity - Two Key Features Taking the Lead at EnergyNet's Combined Powering Africa Summit and Latin America Energy Forum

EnergyNet's combined digital event, the Powering Africa Summit and Latin America Energy Forum launches with Innovation and Inclusivity as its key themes over the next week.

The respected BBC Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet, moderated the discussion with leading ministerial speakers from both regions and a host of U.S. international interdepartmental agencies with a focus on economic policies and alliances with a spotlight on major infra-projects across both continents.



Setting the tone for the coming week were two key features - "innovation" and "inclusivity" and with these, four initiatives emerged:



- Climate change initiatives - how carbon zero ambitions are being played out in national energy plans

- How different countries can better cooperate to construct more conjoined regional initiatives

- The need for public and private sectors to work together to produce a more lucrative landscape for bankable energy projects

- How these strategies can play out upon a backdrop of COVID recovery



Addressing the climate change issue first, participants agreed that in a logistical sense, there are numerous to overcome, yet the actual results of a successful energy transition will lead to a brighter future for people from all backgrounds.



H.E Honourable Stuart Young, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries in Trinidad & Tobago, said, “It’s vital we find a solution, as we need to leave something positive behind for our children and our children’s children.” Power Africa Coordinator, Mark Carrato echoes that his children don’t question when they turn on a light or enter a health clinic, and that it’s vital that these privilege become universal as a result of this generation’s energy transition strategies.



To make renewable projects viable, bankable and attractive, the ability to leverage both the public and private sector is a strong opening wish under the banner of "cooperation." But to compound that more logistical or administrative aspect, there also needs to be stronger geographical or regional alignment.



What became most apparent was African countries are endeavouring to take the lead on renewable energy. H.E. Honourable Lefoko Moagi, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology & Energy Security, Botswana, spoke proudly about his country’s promotion of alternative energies and not just with their recently announced mega-solar project with Namibia but also utilising Biogas, and plans to be a major exporter of energy in years to come.



Yet in the LATAM region the transition over to renewables is not an easy one. With many nations, energy is predominantly based on oil & gas, and yet Trinidad & Tobago, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, H.E. Stuart Young, said his country is focused on increasing green sources, and to be one of the leaders in the region.



To bring in a third and final "I," intention is no longer an issue. And this intention to create a greener, cleaner and more secure energy future, must now be compounded by the means to enact change. As moderator and BBC Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet, concluded; these changes may need to be “systemic, institutional, personal, cultural, political, geopolitical and technological.” but it’s clear that “a transition is definitely beginning.”



Neill Howard

+44 07837657998



https://www.energynet.co.uk



