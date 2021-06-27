Syracuse City Schools Turn to Transfinder

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transfinder Press Release

Syracuse, NY, June 27, 2021 --(



Jeremy Smith, Syracuse City School District’s transportation director, said Routefinder PLUS is more efficient, easy to use and will save his team time.



“A lot of things we do take three or four steps (with the previous product) that can be done with one step,” Smith said, such as creating curb-to-curb routes. “With PLUS, you can do a mass creation of curb-to-curb stops for your students. It just saves days, or weeks worth of work.”



There are 23,000 students in the district attending classes in 32 buildings as well as more than 20-plus private schools or charter schools. Typically, the district transports 16,000 students daily, but during the pandemic that number fell to 12,000.



Syracuse switched to Transfinder after using a previous company’s product for as long as anyone can remember, Smith said. The decision to move to Transfinder was the result of issues the district was having with the previous product.



The district also purchased Transfinder’s Stopfinder parent app and Viewfinder to keep its finger on the pulse of the transportation operation. Smith said Viewfinder will provide staff at the building level information they need so they can answer any questions they may receive from parents. With Stopfinder, the district will replace its robocall system to inform parents of information, such as if a bus is running late.



“I like the idea of being able to send push notifications,” Smith said.



Smith said he is excited about the suite of Transfinder solutions and knows these tools will benefit his department as well as the community.



“It’s a lot of new software we can be using to make our routing more efficient, to make sure we meet the needs of the children,” Smith said. He noted Transfinder’s training was very helpful and having those sessions recorded for future review was also beneficial.



Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said Routefinder PLUS was designed with districts like Syracuse City Schools in mind, with its time-saving functionality.



“When we began working on our latest suite of solutions years ago it became more imperative that we save routers’ valuable time,” Civitella said. “I’m not surprised to hear districts abandoning older products that aren’t meeting their needs. Routefinder PLUS’ was built with input from transportation experts like Jeremy Smith. We are so happy to have the Syracuse City School District become part of the Transfinder family.”



About Transfinder

Rick D'Errico

518-723-8303



www.transfinder.com

440 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12305



