PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
OpenPath

Press Release

Receive press releases from OpenPath: By Email RSS Feeds:

Choice and OpenPath Partner to Offer Double the Value to Merchants


Irvine, CA, June 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OpenPath is pleased to announce its business partnership and technical integration with Choice Merchant Solutions, a leading provider of payment processing and registered ISO.

Choice customers now have access to OpenPath’s suite of payment solutions, including fraud protection, Shopify connectivity, and subscription functionality.

In addition, Shopify customers looking for payment processing now have the ability to connect to Choice through OpenPath. This means that Shopify merchants now have access to Choice’s entire product suite.

OpenPath Chief Operations Officer, Joseph Watkins said, "We are delighted to be teaming up with such a forward thinking payments company. This partnership will allow even more merchants to access the wide range of payment facilities that Choice has in their arsenal. And for our existing merchants, a new suite of POS options is now available for their access."

About OpenPath

OpenPath provides low-friction access to world-class transacting options with the added value of a consolidated platform. With global reach and integration with hundreds of processors, they give the widest options for monetizing business traffic. Learn more at https://www.openpath.io

About Choice
Choice is a fast-growing payments and technology company that offers businesses a robust, omnichannel commerce experience across all channels. The Company’s proprietary technology platform integrates seamlessly to any technology stack, enabling embedded payment monetization along with simplified boarding, analytics, and comprehensive reporting for our ISV partners and merchants. Learn more https://www.choicemerchantsolutions.com
Contact Information
OpenPath
Scott Dorey
844-728-4247
Contact
https://openpath.io

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OpenPath
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help