Choice and OpenPath Partner to Offer Double the Value to Merchants

Choice is a fast-growing payments and technology company that offers businesses a robust, omnichannel commerce experience across all channels. The Company’s proprietary technology platform integrates seamlessly to any technology stack, enabling embedded payment monetization along with simplified boarding, analytics, and comprehensive reporting for our ISV partners and merchants. Learn more https://www.choicemerchantsolutions.com Irvine, CA, June 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- OpenPath is pleased to announce its business partnership and technical integration with Choice Merchant Solutions, a leading provider of payment processing and registered ISO.Choice customers now have access to OpenPath’s suite of payment solutions, including fraud protection, Shopify connectivity, and subscription functionality.In addition, Shopify customers looking for payment processing now have the ability to connect to Choice through OpenPath. This means that Shopify merchants now have access to Choice’s entire product suite.OpenPath Chief Operations Officer, Joseph Watkins said, "We are delighted to be teaming up with such a forward thinking payments company. This partnership will allow even more merchants to access the wide range of payment facilities that Choice has in their arsenal. And for our existing merchants, a new suite of POS options is now available for their access."About OpenPathOpenPath provides low-friction access to world-class transacting options with the added value of a consolidated platform. With global reach and integration with hundreds of processors, they give the widest options for monetizing business traffic. Learn more at https://www.openpath.ioAbout ChoiceChoice is a fast-growing payments and technology company that offers businesses a robust, omnichannel commerce experience across all channels. The Company’s proprietary technology platform integrates seamlessly to any technology stack, enabling embedded payment monetization along with simplified boarding, analytics, and comprehensive reporting for our ISV partners and merchants. Learn more https://www.choicemerchantsolutions.com Contact Information OpenPath

