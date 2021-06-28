Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases John Giftah International Press Release

John Giftah's "Fuel for the Soul with John Giftah" Becomes #2 Christian Podcast in India on Popular Podcast Platform

Recently, popular Evangelist John Giftah’s “Fuel for the Soul with John Giftah” podcast climbed the charts in a few countries and even ranked #2 Christian Podcast on Apple Podcast in India and is among the top podcasts in the country. The “Fuel for the Soul with John Giftah” podcast is a hub for short inspirational sermons, Bible studies, and Christian discussions and interviews.

Those interested in interacting with him can follow and reach him through Instagram, YouTube, his official website (www.johngiftah.com), or by dropping a mail to jgi@johngiftah.com. Bangalore, India, June 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In this podcast, John Giftah inspires, encourages, exhorts and teaches Christians to live the life that they are created for. The sermons are crafted in such a way that they not only teach people about the spiritual aspects but also about practical life issues and topics like purpose, career, relationships, strategies and so on. His mission is to “help people experience the reality of GOD in everyday matters of life.”“Fuel for the Soul with John Giftah” podcast brings the Word of GOD in a simple and easy-to-understand format. He uses his gift of encouraging and story-telling to bring the message through unique anecdotes, stories, and experiences. This makes it interesting for both Christians as well as non-Christians to listen to his podcast and to be blessed. His unique approach of bringing out messages from random things like Scooby-Doo, Snake Island, Aeroplane, GPS, etc. has aroused curiosity in people to want to check out his content which helps them in return.As the world is grappling with the pangs of the pandemic, many people are earnestly seeking answers to life’s toughest questions and almost everyone is in dire need of encouragement and hope. Fear, anxiety, worry, frustration, depression and a whole lot of emotional and mental battles have taken a toll on almost everyone at some point or the other during this pandemic and John Giftah’s podcast and videos have been a beacon of hope to them in their time of need.This was instrumental in pushing the podcast up the charts in some countries and even to the fourth spot in India. The podcast is now available on over 35 platforms, including Apple Podcast, Spotify, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Audible and Google Podcast.Evangelist John Giftah is also a seasoned and bestselling Author. He released his first book “Who Am I?” in 2017 and his second book, “Unveil Your Purpose” in 2020. “Who Am I?” will help its readers understand their identity and value whereas “Unveil Your Purpose” will help readers to discover their purpose and to walk in it. “Unveil Your Purpose” became a #1 New Release on Amazon.Evangelist John Giftah founded the "John Giftah International" Ministries with a mission to "preach the truth through every route" and to take the message of hope and good news to humanity to help them reign in life through the power of GOD. "John Giftah International" Ministries takes the message to the masses through live events, services, television, and other online platforms.In addition to that, he’s also an Aerospace Engineer, Inspirational Speaker, Certified Life Coach, YouTuber, and Televangelist.As an inspirational speaker, Evangelist John Giftah has been invited to speak in various personality development sessions, corporates, colleges, schools, churches and ministries. He has also been featured on several forums and has received the A.MAAN award.This Christian Podcast is helping further his mission of winning many souls to CHRIST alongside his YouTube channel which is packed with inspirational sermons, skits, teachings, and discussions. His Instagram page contains some of his inspirational snippets, quotes, reels and a lot of edifying content.Those interested in interacting with him can follow and reach him through Instagram, YouTube, his official website (www.johngiftah.com), or by dropping a mail to jgi@johngiftah.com. Contact Information John Giftah International

