dBmastering is Now Online to Suit All Needs of High Resolution Audio Mastering

dBmastering is a human audio engineer, Dániel Bolgár, who will master and stem mix your releases himself to help every project shine.

If you are looking for a European sound for your projects then you can feel safe in considering dBMastering, a new online mastering service that is led by musician and mastering engineer Dániel Bolgár.

Dániel does not use any AI or assistants in the mastering process. He is a one-man service and checks and fixes each release himself before sending back the finished material to the client. He uses the best digital hardware/software available today.

What sets dbMastering apart from any other similar service is the fact that Daniel takes on high resolution projects at sample rates up to 384khz and bit depths up to 32bit floating resolution.

So if the client has a valuable project, they can be assured its being worked on in the best possible quality for very reasonable fees.

He is accepting international clients from all over the world and can communicate in perfect English, Hungarian or very good German having lived in UK, USA, Austria, Belgium apart from Budapest, Hungary.

Dániel Bolgár

+36707328592



https://dbmastering.eu



