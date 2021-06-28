Clausen Farm Presents NYC Stand-Up Comic Michele Balan

Press Releases Clausen Farm Press Release

Clausen Farm presents NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” Finalist Michele Balan on July 17, 2021, at 7pm ET.

Located in upstate New York in the village of Sharon Springs, the historic Clausen Farm is in the process of restoration. The 47-acre summer estate was once owned by Henry Clausen Jr., a New York beer titan of the late 1890’s. In its day, H. Clausen & Son Brewery produced more than 90,000 barrels of beer a year, outselling close rival Anheuser Busch. Today, along with bringing back its signature beer through contract brewing collaborations, Clausen Farm has dedicated its efforts to “growing art” and developing innovative cultural and community projects, reaching far beyond the boundaries of the small village of Sharon Springs. More information is available online at https://www.clausenfarm.com Sharon Springs, NY, June 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Clausen Farm is proud to bring one of the country’s top-rated comics to Sharon Springs. At "A Night of Stand-up Comedy" held outdoors on the Clausen Farm grand lawn, Michele will share her signature brash humor and funny reflections on life (and death) with a live audience, and - simultaneously - fans across the country via a multi-camera HD livestream.As Seen on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” where she was a finalist, Michele headlines across the country at comedy clubs, corporate events, JCC’s, country clubs and is a popular act for major cruise lines. Voted one of the “Top 10 Comics” by Backstage Magazine, she's performed regularly at Carolines on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club and The Comic Strip Live. Other appearances include The Joy Behar Show on HLN, Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed, the OUTlaugh festival on LOGO, the Montreal “Just for Laughs” festival, and “Gotham Live.”“I'm so excited that I will be doing a show at Clausen Farm in Sharon Springs! On the grounds of this beautiful farm, in a beautiful part of New York. We will be doing a live webcast so people can sit on their own lawn with their computer if they can’t be there in person!” said Michele.Selected Quotes:“Dynamite” – The NY Post“This is comedy, this is what it’s all about!” – Jason Alexander“As part of the Nantucket Comedy Festival, Balan had the full house in stitches.” – Nantucket Mirror“Michele Balan is on a roll, there is no stopping her!” – The Friars Club“Michele is her own walking sitcom!” – Nell CarterYvonne Gardner of Clausen Farm added: “Michele’s comedy is exactly what we all need right now. As they say, it’s so good to laugh again, and we are ready to roll down the field laughing.”Tickets are available online at https://www.clausenfarm.com and cost $35. Livestream tickets are $20.Direct event link:https://www.clausenfarm.com/micheleAbout Clausen Farm:Located in upstate New York in the village of Sharon Springs, the historic Clausen Farm is in the process of restoration. The 47-acre summer estate was once owned by Henry Clausen Jr., a New York beer titan of the late 1890’s. In its day, H. Clausen & Son Brewery produced more than 90,000 barrels of beer a year, outselling close rival Anheuser Busch. Today, along with bringing back its signature beer through contract brewing collaborations, Clausen Farm has dedicated its efforts to “growing art” and developing innovative cultural and community projects, reaching far beyond the boundaries of the small village of Sharon Springs. More information is available online at https://www.clausenfarm.com Contact Information Clausen Farm

