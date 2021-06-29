Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Erebamba: The Butterfly Collection" by Emeka Obiandu

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Erebamba: The Butterfly Collection" – poems by Emeka Obiandu.

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Erebamba: The Butterfly CollectionThe author, Emeka Obiandu has, in this book Erebamba: The Butterfly Collection brought together his writings which span over four decades, exploring in his poems, themes ranging from the Philosophical, to Life and Living, to Love, to Faith and Politics. One striking feature of his poetry is the author’s concise diction and his use of exquisite imagery. These have endeared him to his readers over the years. Included in this collection is Emeka’s poem ‘Justice and Power’ which won the Grand Prize in a 1997 international poetry competition. The poem examines the authentic qualities of a truly public-spirited leader and cautions against hasty approval. Emeka hopes that the poems in this book would entertain, challenge, enlighten and maybe, amuse. Erebamba is the butterfly in the author’s native Ikwerre tongue and he hopes that the book will be like the wings that delicately hold together the disparate but beautiful colours on a butterfly."Erebamba: The Butterfly Collection" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 192 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941816Dimensions: 13.89 x 1.1 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B097GFR1B9Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ErebambaPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorEmeka Obiandu has been writing poetry for over four decades. He was a Co-founder of a Creative writing Group in Hackney, East London in the mid-90s which published a magazine titled The Write Spark.The group held weekly meetings where authors read out their work in a variety of genres. In the Summer of 1996, the group invited an accomplished British Novelist, Sue Gee to give a talk at one of their meetings.Sue gave an incredibly positive review of Emeka’s poems that were read out at that meeting. She was to become the winner of the Romantic Novel of the Year award for 1997 with her novel Hours of The Night. It was while he was Co-chairing the Creative Writing Group that Emeka entered an International Library of Poetry Competition where his entry "Justice and Power" won the Grand Prize in 1997. The poem was featured in the organiser’s publication titled "A Lasting Calm."Emeka was also an active member of FanStory – an online creative writing group. This book Erebamba: The Butterfly Collection brings together some of his writings in a period spanning over forty years.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs, and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

