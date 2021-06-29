Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Conan and His Hero Friends" by Pamela Blake-Wilson

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About Conan and His Hero Friends:
This is a story about difference and variety. Being different is special. It’s what makes us unique.
A few years ago, Conan had an accident and lost part of his right leg. Now Conan is proud of his prosthetic leg and he can run faster than all his friends. He likes being different. This is why he cannot understand why vegetables and fruit in most shops have to be the perfect size and shape.
In his mother’s vegetable garden, he meets Wolfgang, a lumpy, oversized potato who introduces him to his wonky friends, each being different in shape from the so-called normal appearance. They all want to be accepted and welcomed exactly as they are rather than being rejected as imperfect.
This leads Conan to set up a charity called Variety is the Gift of Life. It’s the beginning of a huge project… They conclude, "Difference is good… Let’s embrace it!"
"Conan and His Hero Friends" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 50 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941823
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B097Q7GKMM
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CHHF
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Pamela Blake-Wilson has been a teacher and Colour Therapist for many years and has enjoyed meeting people in many different countries.
She is the author of a series of books for children and young at heart called The Colour Code. More at: www.thecolourcodeworld.com.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
