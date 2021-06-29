Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Conan and His Hero Friends" by Pamela Blake-Wilson

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Conan and His Hero Friends – a colour-illustrated children’s book written and illustrated by Pamela Blake-Wilson.

Oxford, United Kingdom, June 29, 2021 --(



This is a story about difference and variety. Being different is special. It’s what makes us unique.



A few years ago, Conan had an accident and lost part of his right leg. Now Conan is proud of his prosthetic leg and he can run faster than all his friends. He likes being different. This is why he cannot understand why vegetables and fruit in most shops have to be the perfect size and shape.



In his mother’s vegetable garden, he meets Wolfgang, a lumpy, oversized potato who introduces him to his wonky friends, each being different in shape from the so-called normal appearance. They all want to be accepted and welcomed exactly as they are rather than being rejected as imperfect.



This leads Conan to set up a charity called Variety is the Gift of Life. It’s the beginning of a huge project… They conclude, "Difference is good… Let’s embrace it!"



"Conan and His Hero Friends" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 50 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941823

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B097Q7GKMM



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CHHF

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author

Pamela Blake-Wilson has been a teacher and Colour Therapist for many years and has enjoyed meeting people in many different countries.



She is the author of a series of books for children and young at heart called The Colour Code. More at: www.thecolourcodeworld.com.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs, and interview requests, please contact:



Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

